Walker’s Magic, Lamb’s Game Winner Drive Charlotte Past Pistons

What an unbelievable start to the Hornets, season-long, five-game homestand!

Charlotte’s UConn connection was back in full force at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, led by a game-high 31 points from captain Kemba Walker and capped by Jeremy Lamb’s first game-winning shot as a Hornet in Charlotte’s 108-107 victory over Detroit. The win moved the Hornets over the .500 mark at 14-13 and gave Charlotte its first three-game winning streak of the season.

One game after Walker (25) and Lamb (19) combined for 44 points in a 119-107 victory in New York, the Hornets were looking to grab a much-need win over a Pistons team they were chasing in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite jumping out to a 37-25 first quarter lead, the Hornets saw Detroit battle back and found themselves trailing 101-91 with 6:24 remaining and momentum on the Pistons side.

In search of a spark, Charlotte had to look no further than No.15 who continued to showcase the Kemba Walker magic that has created a buzz around the Hornets this season. Led by 11 points from Walker on the back of two three-pointers, a drive down the middle of the lane, a free throw and that signature stepback J, Charlotte rattled off a 13-0 run to turn its double-digit deficit into a 104-101 lead.

“I wanted to step up for my teammates. I’ve been struggling shooting the ball as of late, but I just wanted to continue to be aggressive,” said Walker. “In the fourth I knew we could get the offense going and I just tried to get to my spots. That’s what I did. I made some big shots. That’s a great win for us. We really needed that.”

While the offense was running through Kemba in that stretch, the Hornets also played arguably their best stretch defensively this season with a swarming and attacking team defense that forced seven-straight Pistons misses and two Detroit turnovers. Still, the Pistons would not go away. Following a three-point play from Andre Drummond to tie the score, 104-104. Walker would hit 1-of-2 free throws on Charlotte’s ensuing possession, and after two misses from the charity stripe by Blake Griffin, Lamb connected on 1-of-2 of his own to give the Hornets a 106-104 cushion. Langston Galloway would knot the score again after two free throws for Detroit, setting the stage for Lamb’s game winner.

With 14.7 ticks on the clock and the ball in Walker’s hands, almost everyone inside Spectrum Center had to assume he would be talking the last shot. But Walker had other ideas. After attempting to drive down the middle of the lane and having Pistons defenders converge on him, Walker passed to Lamb near the right sideline. Lamb was able to gather in Walker’s pass, quickly collect himself and drain the game-winning shot over Stanley Johnson with 0.3 seconds remaining.

“Everybody was expecting me to take that shot. Even my teammates, probably,” said Walker. “But I just wanted to try to get to the lane and draw another defender, that’s what I did. Stanley [Johnson] helped off just a little bit and I saw J-Lamb [Lamb] and I tried to make the right play. He made an unbelievable, unbelievable shot. It wasn’t the greatest pass but he made me look good on that.”

Added Lamb, “I felt like I couldn’t hit anything today. Kemba trusted me with the last shot. I’m just happy it went in.”

Some final moments of drama ensued with the Hornets getting a technical foul for having too many men on the court after some members of the bench rushed the court, but Griffin’s desperation inbounds following Galloway’s technical free throw was knocked harmlessly away, giving the Hornets a chance to celebrate with a raucous Spectrum Center crowd.

Lamb (13 points) and Cody Zeller (12) followed the Walker scoring in double digits in the starting lineup, while Tony Parker (16) and Willy Hernangomez (13) also hit double figures off the bench.

Griffin paced the Pistons with 26 points, while Drummond notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hornets stay home for the second game of their five-game homestand at 7 p.m. on Friday against New York on Muggsy Bogues Night. The first 10,000 in attendance will also receive a Bogues bobblehead, with a special halftime ceremony also planned for the Hornets legend.

NOTES: Kemba Walker scored 31 points and dished nine assists. He entered the game averaging a career-high 6.2 assists… The Hornets committed only seven turnovers tonight, including just one in the first half. Charlotte is averaging 12.3 turnovers per game, good for the fewest in the league this season… This is Parker’s 12th game with 10-or-more points off the bench this season. He had 13 such games in the entire 2017-18 season… The Hornets held Detroit to just 14 points in the fourth quarter, matching the lowest points total allowed in the fourth quarter this season (at PHI, 11/9).