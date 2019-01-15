Hornets, Parker Close Road Trip with Memorable Win over Spurs

By Matt Rochinski

Point guard Tony Parker’s and Head Coach James Borrego’s returns to San Antonio proved to be the perfect end cap to Charlotte’s six-game West Coast Trip on Monday as the Hornets came away with a 108-93 victory over the Spurs at AT&T Center. The win was the Hornets first in their last 12 attempts in San Antonio dating back to 2006.

Charlotte’s captain Kemba Walker said at halftime that the Hornets wanted to win this one for Parker in his return, following 17 seasons in San Antonio that included six All-Star appearances, four NBA Championships and one NBA Finals MVP and Charlotte played like it led by Walker’s game-high 33 points, including 7-of-13 three-pointers.

Parker scored eight points, including Charlotte’s first six in a decisive fourth quarter, while handing out four assists and grabbing three rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench. Parker received multiple ovations in this one, including a final one when Bismack Biyombo all but forced Parker to check in with 17.6 seconds remaining for his curtain call.

“It’s a lot of love,” Parker said of the response in San Antonio.” I’ve been with those fans for a long time and it really makes me appreciate it. It’s hard to describe the feelings that I have right now. This was huge. We needed that win. It was a big win for us. The team played great and told me before the game they wanted to win for me. The did unbelievable - all of them - they played great tonight.”

Two nights after nearly losing every statistical category, the Hornets held the upper hand on most of the box score against the Spurs. Charlotte held a 46.7 percent to 46.3 percent advantage in shots from the field, 36.1 percent to 35.0 percent advantage from long range, a 45-36 advantage on the glass, a 24-21 lead in assists and topped San Antonio in steals, 7-4. Charlotte also held a 44-34 advantage in points in the paint and a 22-6 lead in second-chance points.

Jeremy Lamb followed Walker with a 19-point game on 8-of-15 shooting from the field while also brining down seven rebounds to go with two assists a steak and a block. Marvin Williams finished out Charlotte’s double-digit scorers with 11 points, including 3-of-5 from outside the arc as the Hornets closed their six-game road trip at 2-4.

“It was a tough road trip, we knew that,” said Borrego. “We had some good moments and some tough games against some very good teams. I’m proud of our guys. This is a good team right here and they stuck with it. This is a tough game right here - not only the opponent but the last game before you go home. Guys can start thinking about going home and get lost in the moment but they stuck with it. I was proud of their effort tonight. I was happy for Tony, but also for all the guys in that locker room. A lot of those guys - most of those guys - haven’t experienced a win here in San Antonio. It took a 48-minute effort. I’m really proud of them tonight.”

Not only was it Parker’s return to San Antonio, but it was Borrego’s as well. Charlotte’s head coach spent a total of 10 years in two different stints as an assistant to Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

“It was special in many ways,” Borrego said of his return and seeing Popovich again. “Just to see him, first of all. To hear his voice, give him a hug - that was most important. This is a basketball game so we do our best and compete, but there’s a lot of love here. It’s just great to see him. He’s been a great encouragement for me. I know he’s happy for us. It was a fun night for all of us.”

The Hornets now return home for a 7 p.m. tip on Thursday against Sacramento.