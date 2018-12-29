Charlotte Responds with Wire-to-Wire Win over Nets

By Matt Rochinski

The Charlotte Hornets signed veteran point guard Tony Parker in the offseason for a host of reasons - to have a veteran presence on the court with a second unit full of youngsters, to add another veteran voice in the locker room, to have a coach on the court, to have a familiar face alongside new Head Coach James Borrego and to give All-Star Kemba Walker a wealth of knowledge that comes from 17 seasons in the NBA, six All-Star appearances, four NBA Championships and one NBA Finals MVP.

But the Hornets also brought in Parker for moments like this.

Parker continues to show he can still get it done at the highest level, and on Friday against Brooklyn at Spectrum Center, he left no question he can still take over a game when needed.

Parker scored 17 points in the fourth quarter alone as the Hornets picked up their second wire-to-wire win of the season, 100-87, over Brooklyn in front of a sold out crowd at Spectrum Center. The win came two days after Charlotte’s 134-132 double-overtime loss in Brooklyn, squaring the season series between the two teams and moving the Hornets to 17-17 overall.

“Tony’s a big-game player,” Borrego said after Parker finished with 19 points, two assists and a blocked shot. “He’s been in that role many times. Many of these close games that we’ve closed out, he’s been a major part of it. We needed him tonight. He stepped up, made big shots, big plays for us. We had a secondary ball handler out there against their defense. I think it helped us tonight. Obviously Tony was fantastic down the stretch.”

Parker wasn’t the only Charlotte point guard to excel against the Nets. Walker scored a team-high 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting (55.0 percent), including 7-of-12 from long range (58.3 percent), while also adding four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. If not for Walker’s efforts in the third quarter, the Hornets might not have been able to go wire-to-wire in this one. After scoring eight points in the first half, Walker exploded for 13 of Charlotte’s 19 third-quarter points on 5-of-7 shooting, while connecting on 3-of-5 treys to keep Brooklyn at bay.

“Man, it feels good,” Walker said after the win. “(Give a) lot of credit to those guys (Brooklyn), they never quit. They play extremely hard each and every night. Much credit to their coaching staff for getting those guys prepared every night. But, tonight, you know the other night was really disappointing, we made a lot of bonehead mistakes. But tonight we came in here locked in from the very beginning, executed our game plan. That’s a huge win for us. We needed that.”

The Hornets wanted to get off to a fast start to shake the effects of Wednesday’s game and could not have started off much hotter. Charlotte jumped out to 6-0 lead which it quickly saw balloon to 26-6 at the 4:49 mark. The Hornets finished the quarter up 33-17 thanks to impressive performances from Jeremy Lamb (15 points) and Cody Zeller (10 points, six rebounds) in the frame, setting the tone for the rest of the contest.

“Yeah we weren’t ready physically or mentally,” Nets Head Coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I think physically they dominated us and then we made a bunch of breakdowns, a bunch of breakdowns in our man-to-man defense and we had to resort to zone again. Just because we couldn’t stop them in our man-to-man. So lack of focus, lack of readiness in that first quarter hurt us.”

Lamb finished with 19 points while Zeller recorded his second double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) of the season to go with a season-high four blocks.

Two nights after dropping a career-best 37 points in Brooklyn, the Hornets held Nets reserve Spencer Dinwiddie to three points, while D’Angelo Russell tallied a game-high 33 for Brooklyn.

Charlotte’s defense also continues to improve as this marked the third game in the last five the Hornets have held their opponents under the century mark.

“I think it was one of our best defensive performances again,” said Borrego. “I thought our guys tonight were resilient. They were not pleased or satisfied with what happened the other night. We gave a game away. I think they responded tonight with the right effort, the right discipline, the right mentality. That’s what this group has done all season. At most, we’ve lost, what, two in a row. This group keeps responding. They responded from last game. They responded within the game tonight. I was really proud of their effort overall. There’s a resilient spirit about this group. I’m really proud.”

Charlotte now travels to Washington for a 7 p.m. tip on Saturday against the Wizards.