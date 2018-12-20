Hornets Step Up in 2nd Half to Stop Cavs

By Matt Rochinski

The Charlotte Hornets finally decided they had enough.

After dropping consecutive games to the Knicks and Lakers at Spectrum Center and scoring a season-low 16 points in the first quarter and just 41 in the first half on their home court, the Hornets knew something had to be done.

Charlotte didn’t look anywhere else but within in order to make a change, and change they did, rallying in the second half to pick up a 110-99 victory over Cleveland, moving their record to 15-15 overall.

In the locker room at the break and facing a 46-41 deficit, the Hornets challenged each other no to lose the opportunity to get back on track with a win with one more game left in their homestand at 7 p.m. on Friday against Detroit.

“In the locker room (at halftime), we had a little heart-to-heart,” said captain Kemba Walker. “We just needed to pick each other up. We just needed to get things going. I think we had some carry over from the last two games, where we kind of were struggling. We wanted to come out in the third quarter, be aggressive and play hard and see where it took us.”

After starting the game 0-of-5 in the first quarter, including 0-4 from long range, Walker started to right the ship in the second quarter. He finished with nine points in the first half but exploded out of the locker room at the break, scoring 17 third-quarter points on 6-of-9 shooting (66.7 percent) from the field, including 2-of-3 from long range. Led by Walker’s outburst, the Hornets tied their second-highest scoring third quarter in franchise history with 41 points to the Cavaliers 29 to take an 82-75 lead into the final frame. Charlotte would not give up the lead the rest of the way.

“I was just being aggressive and trying not to get too frustrated,” said Walker. “I’ve been missing a lot and been a little bit off shooting the basketball. I just wanted to stay aggressive, trust in my work and tonight some shots fell. It wasn’t the best night shooting, but I’ll take the win any way I can get it.”

Walker would pace the Hornets with a game-high 30 points while also dishing out six assists and grabbing three rebounds. It was Walker’s ninth game of 30+ points in 30 appearances this season after having 14 such performances in 80 games last season.

“Yes (I said something to Walker). Keep shooting,” said Head Coach James Borrego. “He’s been doing this his entire life. Stay confident, keep shooting and we’re going to keep looking for him. Sometimes players just need to see one drop, then two drop and three drop and he got rolling there.”

Jeremy Lamb (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Marvin Williams (18 points, 10 rebounds) both followed with double-doubles, giving Lamb his third (a career high in a season) and Williams his team-leading fourth.

With Borrego shortening his bench to basically seven players, both Tony Parker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 12 points apiece as reserves. Nicolas Batum (12 points) also scored in double figures for Charlotte.

“Tonight I shortened the rotation. I just went with less bodies and a shorter rotation. I just thought that’s what we needed tonight,” said Borrego. “We needed fewer different lineups on the floor, more consistency in our lineups and I went with it. Whether we do that moving forward, we’ll see but I felt good about the rotations tonight and that group produced. It was a more defensive group out there tonight. We asked for defense and I think overall we got a pretty good defensive effort tonight. I liked the combination out there that was our second unit with MKG [Kidd-Gilchrist], Miles [Bridges], Marvin [Williams] and I think Nic [Batum] was out there. We have some length and athleticism. We have to get back to defending.”

Jordan Clarkson led the way for the Cavaliers with 20 points in 36 minutes as a reserve.