Mistakes Cost Hornets in 2OT in Brooklyn

By Matt Rochinski

It is often said that one of the hardest things to do in the NBA is to win on the road.

That was painfully evident to the Hornets on Wednesday in Brooklyn as the Hornets fell in double overtime to the host Nets, 134-132.

Charlotte’s UConn connection of Kemba Walker (35 points) and Jeremy Lamb (season-high 31 points) were back at it again, combining for 66 points in the Hornets loss. It was Walker’s 10th 30+ point game of the season, tying him for third place in the Eastern Conference, while Lamb tallied his first 30+ point game of the season.

Despite Walker and Lamb’s combined effort, it was small mistakes that would prove to be the Hornets undoing in Brooklyn right up to the final moments.

First, Charlotte had a chance to put this one away in regulation with 3.6 seconds remaining when Walker connected on one of two free throws to put the Hornets up 114-113. With no timeouts remaining, the Nets would have had to go the length of the court to score but Walker fouled DeMarre Carroll after he corralled the rebound on Charlotte’s end, sending him to the charity stripe with 1.3 ticks left in regulation. Thankfully Carroll would hit just 1-of-3 free throws - he had a second attempt at the second free throw following a Nic Batum lane violation - and the contest would go to an extra session.

The Hornets then had a chance to win it the first OT after Spencer Dinwiddie was only able to connect on 1-of-2 free throws with 22.7 seconds left, setting Charlotte up for a potential game-winner. Unfortunately the Hornets wouldn’t be getting a game-winning shot on this night as Tony Parker’s attempt with 1.5 seconds remaining was off to the left. Brooklyn got the rebound and called a timeout with 0.6 seconds left but was unable to get a shot off before time expired.

The Nets took an early four-point advantage in the second overtime on a four-point play from Dinwiddie and pushed their lead to as many as six points with 2:46 left. Following a three from Malik Monk and a three-point play the hard way from Walker, the Hornets found themselves tied 130-130 with 1:49 left. Dinwiddie and Marvin Williams would trade buckets to make it 132-132 with 1:06 on the clock but neither team was able to convert on their ensuing possessions, giving Charlotte the ball with 25.6 ticks in the second extra session. While setting up for what they were hoping would be a final shot, Monk lost the handle near the top of the arc and turned it over to Joe Harris who went coast-to-coast for what would prove to be the winning layup with 3.4 seconds left. Monk had one last desperation halfcourt attempt but it was off the mark as the Hornets came away empty handed.

“I think we battled all night. We got ourselves in position to win a game and made a couple costly mistakes down the stretch,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “We had that game in control and made some costly mistakes down the stretch.”

Marvin Williams followed Walker and Lamb with a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) while Batum (13) and Parker (10) also scored in double digits.

Dinwiddie led the way for the Nets with a career-high 37 points to go with 11 assists in 42 minutes off the bench for Brooklyn.

The two teams will square off again at 7 p.m. on Friday at Spectrum Center.

“Stay resilient. Stay tough. It’s a long season. Bounce back,” Borrego said of his message to his team as they prepare to face Brooklyn again. “We’ll see this team again on Friday night. We’ll play hard on Friday night. I expect our guys to respond.”