Defense Leads to Another Home Win

By Matt Rochinski

Charlotte’s four-game homestand is off to an impressive start with two more games to go - Friday night at 7 p.m. against Utah and a Sunday matinee at 5 p.m. against New Orleans - before the Hornets have to hit the road again.

But, oh how Charlotte is enjoying the home cooking!

On Monday, the Hornets opened the homestand with a 116-107 victory over one of the East’s top teams in Milwaukee. On Wednesday, Charlotte was back at it again at The Hive, picking up a 108-94 victory over the Hawks just three days removed from a 124-123 loss in Atlanta.

Jeremy Lamb led four Hornets starters scoring in double figures with a game-high 22 points as Charlotte moved to 8-3 overall at Spectrum Center. With that mark, the Hornets hold the fourth-best home record in the Eastern Conference (Philadelphia, 11-1; Milwaukee, 10-2; Toronto, 9-2) and stand alone atop the Southeast Division.

“(I) just trying to keep working,” said Lamb. “Never want to settle, just always trying to work on my game. We’re playing great as a team, on both ends. Cody (Zeller) sets great screens for me, Kemba (Walker) gets a lot of attention and I just try to knock down the opportunities I have.”

Hornets Head Coach James Borrego was not remotely pleased after seeing his defense give up 124 points to the Hawks two games ago in a game in which Atlanta outscored Charlotte in the paint, 58-28. On Wednesday, Borrego’s Hornets flipped the script on the Hawks, holding them under the century mark and outscoring Atlanta, 62-38, in the paint. Charlotte also forced 19 Hawks turnovers which it turned into 21 points while giving it up just 14 times itself for 13 Atlanta points.

“Our group is responding to our challenges every night and we wanted to bunker in defensively the last two nights and we did,” said Borrego. “We won this game with our defense. We didn’t shoot the ball well, four for 20 from three, shot 45 percent, we missed nine free throws and we won the game by 14. That’s a credit to our defense and our guys are really buying in. That’s where our game starts and ends, on the defensive end.”

An unexpected outburst from Cody Zeller, who entered the game averaging 9.3 points, doesn’t hurt either. Zeller finished with a season-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field (77.8 percent) and 5-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe (83.3 percent). Zeller also made the biggest contribution at one of the most pivotal points in the game. With the score knotted 42-42 with 3:54 remaining in the first half, the Hornets rattled off a 13-4 run behind 10 points from Zeller and a three-point play from Nic Batum to push the lead to 55-46. Kevin Huerter closed the half with a three for the Hawks, giving Charlotte a 55-49 lead and some much-needed confidence heading to the locker room at the break.

“I think our two big guys were great tonight,” said Borrego. “They really sparked us. Our offense was a little dry there. We couldn’t get to the rim. The way they guard us, they create a lot of one-on-one matchups so we start to play through our bigs a lot and Cody was one of them. He got to the rim some, was playmaking. I lot of our stuff tonight was playmaking through the five man and that was Frank (Kaminsky) and Cody. He was aggressive to the rim, got us easy stuff, second side movement, pick and roll and got the ball downhill. Both of our guys played well tonight.”

The Hornets were back at again in the third quarter, playing the Hawks tight throughout but finishing the frame on a 10-1 run led by six points from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who played just two minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls. The run gave Charlotte an 86-75 double-digit lead they would not lose in the fourth quarter on the way to the win, pushing the Hornets to 11-10 overall this season.

Kemba Walker filled the stat sheet for Charlotte with 19 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists and a blocked shot, while Nic Batum rounded out the Hornets double-digit scorers with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Rookie Trae Young paced the Hawks with 18 points to go with four assists and three rebounds.