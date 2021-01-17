Hornets Drop Another Close One to Toronto in Hayward’s Return

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Pregame Fashion Gallery | Coach Borrego Interview | PJ Washington Interview | Devonte' Graham Interview

A second consecutive road outing against the Toronto Raptors ended in almost identical fashion, leaving the Charlotte Hornets on the wrong end of another tough 116-113 loss on Saturday, Jan. 16 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

Gordon Hayward returned from a one-outing absence to finish with a game-high 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting, five rebounds and three assists in the loss. Twenty-one of Hayward’s points came in the opening two quarters, making this the career-high-tying fourth time he’s scored at least 20 points in half already this season.

After falling into a 14-2 hole to start the game, Toronto reversed course midway through the first and surged ahead by 13 in the second before Charlotte trimmed the deficit back down to two by the break. Both sides continued to trade blows throughout the second half, with the Raptors inching ahead 112-110 on a Kyle Lowry jumper at the 39-second mark of the fourth.

Charlotte followed up with an empty possession and after two made free throws by Fred VanVleet, Devonte’ Graham dropped in an above-the-break three to draw the visitors back within one. Following another pair of freebies by Chris Boucher and a Hornets timeout, Terry Rozier got off a good look on the potential game-tying three, but came up empty amidst noticeable contact from defender Stanley Johnson just before the final horn.

“Terry got the look we wanted,” said Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “I’ll take a look at it. That’s where we wanted the ball and I think he had a pretty decent look and the guy switched out on him. We gave ourselves a shot there to win. It didn’t go our direction. [We’ll] keep fighting, stick together, keep competing. I was proud of their spirit tonight. We keep moving on. This thing will fall in our direction.”

Rozier (24 points on 6-of-12 shooting from three) and Graham (season-high 20 points) also had 20-point showings, with the latter adding a team-high seven assists. PJ Washington put up 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, becoming the first Hornets player with three consecutive points-rebounds double-doubles since Cody Zeller did so last season (4; Oct. 23-30, 2019). LaMelo Ball (11) and Miles Bridges (10) each scored in double figures off the bench as well.

Reserve Norman Powell notched a season-high 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 28 minutes to lead Toronto in the victory. Boucher (20 points) had his second straight 20-point performance, Lowry had 19 points, OG Anunoby scored 18 points and VanVleet double-doubled with 15 points and a season-high 10 assists.

Toronto connected on 21-of-49 three-point attempts (43%), marking a new season high after knocking down 20 against the Hornets on Thursday night. Each team finished with 15 turnovers, although Charlotte scored five more points off those takeaways (23-18) and finished 15-of-36 from long distance (42%) on the night.

The Hornets will now be off until Wednesday, Jan. 20 when they face the visiting Washington Wizards starting at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Catch the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.