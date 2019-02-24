Hornets Erase 19-Point Deficit, Fall in Final Seconds to Brooklyn

By Sam Perley

The Hornets nearly pulled off their largest comeback win of the season, but a controversial no-call in the final seconds sealed a heart-breaking 117-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Feb. 23 in Charlotte. The defeat also guaranteed the Hornets at best a season-series tie with the Nets, who are now 2 games ahead of seventh-seeded Charlotte in the Eastern Conference standings.

Kemba Walker was sensational once again, racking up a team-high 32 points, 28 of which came in the second half. Notably, Walker’s 40 minutes of play pushed him past Muggsy Bogues for first place on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard (now at 19,782).

Charlotte trailed by 19 points midway through the third before unleashing a 37-9 run to take a 111-103 lead with 3:12 remaining on the game clock. D’Angelo Russell led Brooklyn on a 14-4 response stretch, putting the Nets up two with just seven seconds to go. On Charlotte’s ensuing possession, Walker appeared to draw contact from Caris LeVert on a go-ahead three-point shot, but couldn’t get a foul call.

“It’s very difficult. It’s difficult,” said Hornets Head James Borrego after the game. “These are the moments, your guys battle. We put ourselves in position to win. It’s not easy out there. I understand it’s a tough game to call, but this is extremely frustrating for our team.”

He added, “We didn’t come out with the right urgency, the right focus tonight, but I was proud of our effort to get back in that game. We battled and we’ll continue to battle.”

Tony Parker added 21 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench. Nic Batum (14 points) and Marvin Williams (11 points) also both notched double-digit scoring performances. Cody Zeller recorded his third double-double of the season, chipping in 13 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

On the other side, D’Angelo Russell finished with a career-high 40 points and seven assists. Reigning Three-Point Contest Champ Joe Harris added 19 points, while Jarrett Allen (11 points), Shabazz Napier (10 points) and DeMarre Carroll (10 points) also hit double figures for the Nets.

The rebounding battle was split right down the middle at 42-42 and both teams also totaled 12 second-chance points apiece. Charlotte had 12 turnovers leading to 18 Brooklyn points, while the Nets had 13 giveaways, which ended in 12 points for the Hornets.

“I think the hardest thing is trying to put this one behind you,” said Marvin Williams. “Take nothing away from Brooklyn. They came with their A-game. We played well enough to win that game too. It’s disappointing man, it’s going to be a tough night.”

The Hornets’ homestand continues on Monday, Feb. 25 as they host the Golden State Warriors beginning at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte.