Pattern of 4th-Quarter Comebacks Carrying Hornets at Home

By Matt Rochinski

It is often said that doing something once can be a fluke, doing it twice is a coincidence and doing it three times is a pattern

The Charlotte Hornets are beginning to make fourth-quarter heroics at Spectrum Center a pattern.

For the third-straight game, the Hornets used a huge fourth-quarter run to take control of a contest on their home court to come away with a 125-118 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls.

“I give our guys a lot of credit. They were resilient tonight and this is a resilient group. I think you’re seeing the character rebuild right before us right now,” Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said. “(We) got down early again, and I think our guys were competing early. They were trying. The effort was there. We were making shots. The spirit was right. The competitiveness was right. They just got hot. Give Chicago credit and (Bobby) Portis obviously couldn’t miss a shot in the first half, and then we made some adjustments in the second half. Our guys didn’t hang their heads. We got down nine, I think we got down 15 and we made a push at the end of the half, which was big. We had a good halftime talk. We said, ‘Let’s go get this third quarter.’ And we did.”

Kemba walker led the way for the host team, recording his third double-double of the season with a game-high 37 points and 10 assists, including 13 points in a pivotal 20-4 run in the fourth quarter that helped seal Charlotte’s fifth-straight win at Spectrum Center. It marked Walker’s 14th 30+ point performance of the season, placing him first among Eastern Conference guards. Walker also grabbed six rebounds and became the first player in franchise history to record 35+ points, 10+ assists and 5+ rebounds without turning the ball over.

Four nights ago, Charlotte put together a 17-1 run in the fourth quarter to stop the New York Knicks 101-92 here at home. Two nights later, the Hornets would use a 17-3 run to take a 100-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center. So when Charlotte was facing a 98-97 deficit with 8:03 left in the fourth, it was Hornets go-time again.

First Walker put together his own personal 9-2 run with a driving layup on the right side, followed by a three from the right side after a Bulls bucket, two free throws and another drive past Lauri Markkanen where he switched to the left hand for the underhanded layin to make it 106-100. Malik Monk got into the action with a layup of his own followed by a Nic Batum three from the left baseline before Walker would make another highlight-reel moment on a drive past Zach Levine and Markkanen for another bucket and free throw to complete the and-one. Following another Chicago basket, Walker would put the exclamation point on the run with a double=stepback move on Markkanen before draining another three from the left side that gave Charlotte a 117-102 lead on the way to the win.

“Lately I have been going in for the foul but I was on it to score today,” said Walker. “I made some tough ones. I was being aggressive. My teammates told me to keep being aggressive and that’s what I did.”

Malik Monk also kept up his impressive fourth-quarter performances following his 12 points in the final frame against New York and 14 in the fourth against the Grizzlies. Monk scored the first seven points of the fourth for Charlotte and finished with nine in the frame as he totaled an 18-point night.

“He’s a very confident kid. I think what’s special and what will continue to be special about him is the fourth-quarter confidence, swagger if you want to call it that. That he’s not afraid of the moment, he’s willing to take the big shot, make the big play,” Borrego said of Monk. “Again defensively, he was moving all over the place. He was locked in defensively, giving us great energy. The kid is turning the corner and I don’t want to be satisfied with this. I want him to keep going, keep growing, but we’re seeing the effects of what Malik can do for our ball club.”

Nic Batum (16 points), Marvin Williams (13), Jeremy Lamb (13) and Miles Bridges (13) all also finished the game scoring in double figures.

Portis led the Bulls with 33 points off the bench to go with nine rebounds, while Markkanen added 30 points and nine boards of his own.

The Hornets will wrap up their three-game homestand with a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.