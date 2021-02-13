Rozier Erupts for 41 PTS, Hornets Grind Out Win Over Timberwolves

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Terry Rozier Postgame

Opening up a huge five-game homestand on Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets weathered some pregame adversity and then persevered in the closing minutes for a 120-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier was the star of the show, finishing with 41 points on 13-of-20 shooting (6-of-10 from three), seven rebounds and three assists in the victory. Rozier is now the fifth player in franchise history (and 10th in the NBA this season) to record multiple 40-point games in the same campaign, joining Glen Rice, Kemba Walker, Kelly Tripucka and Gerald Wallace.

A back-and-forth affair the entire night came down to the final two minutes as Rozier canned a late corner three to put the Hornets up four with 1:51 remaining. After Karl-Anthony Towns responded with a triple of his own, Rozier hit a pull-up rebuttal to retake the four-point lead. After an empty possession on both sides, Towns and Ricky Rubio both missed shots on the other end and Charlotte iced the game by going six-of-six from the line down the stretch.

All of this came after the team’s pre-game routine was severely disrupted by COVID-19 contact tracing throughout the day as players and staff only managed to get into the arena around 5:30 PM. PJ Washington, Cody Martin and Caleb Martin were all unavailable because of Health and Safety protocols.

“We had every excuse in the world not to win this game, but our guys stuck with it and figured out a way to get it done,” said Coach Borrego. “In the NBA, every win is going to look different, but the bottom line is you have to figure out how to get a win and we did that tonight. Terry Rozier was fantastic. He carried us down the stretch. Great team effort. We could have easily folded and give in. We did not do that. We stayed resilient and found a way to get a win.”

LaMelo Ball notched his fifth double-double of the season, racking up 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Cody Zeller (17 points), Gordon Hayward (14) and Miles Bridges (11) were also in double figures, with Bridges adding 10 rebounds. Bridges now owns the longest consecutive double-double streak by a reserve in the NBA this year (4) and has tied Vlade Divac for the second-most such performances off the bench in a single season in team history (5).

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with a season-high 31 points (16 in the first quarter) on 7-of-13 shooting in the loss. Towns added 25 points and eight rebounds and reigning first overall pick Anthony Edwards chipped in 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Charlotte dominated on the glass 55-40, although committed 20 turnovers compared to just eight from Minnesota. This contest featured 13 total lead changes with the Hornets’ eight-point advantage in the closing seconds the largest of the game on either side.

The Hornets will next play host to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Feb. 14 starting at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Follow all the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.