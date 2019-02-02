Hornets Get by Grizzlies with More 4th-Quarter Heroics

By Matt Rochinski

Hornets Head Coach James Borrego continues to emphasize that defensive mentality and execution are going to be what takes for the Hornets to find success this season. On Friday night at Spectrum Center, the Hornets lost track of that defensive mindset early, only to recover in full force on the defensive end on their way to a 100-92 win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Kemba Walker led the way for Charlotte with 23 points, followed by Malik Monk off the bench with 20 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Marvin Williams followed with 16 points of his own, while also adding 13 in the final frame as the Hornets erased a 13-point, first-quarter deficit to open up their three-game homestand with the victory.

“Marvin [Williams] was great, Malik [Monk] was great,” said Borrego. “The second half especially, just getting downhill and getting to the rim…. He looks really confident shooting the ball right now. So give those two guys a lot of credit.”

Things looked in doubt for Charlotte with six minutes remaining and trailing 89-83 to a Grizzlies team that simply would not go away. But on the back of some exceptional defensive coverage and pressure, and the hot hands of Monk and Williams, the Hornets closed the game on a 17-3 run to earn their 18th win on their home court.

Monk got the run started with a drive on the right side followed by two free throws after a Memphis free throw as well to cut the lead to 90-87. Following back-to-back empty possessions from both teams, the Hornets amped up the aggression on the defensive end, forced a Memphis turnover on a shot-clock violation. Williams made the Grizzlies pay, connecting on a three from the left side to tie the score 90-90. After forcing another Memphis miss, Williams spotted up for his second-consecutive three - this time from the right side - to give Charlotte a 93-90 lead it would not relinquish the rest of the way.

“Obviously I want to give God the glory for being able to make those shots, but they’re shots I shoot every single day,” said Williams. “Obviously early in the game they weren’t really falling for me, but as a shooter you can’t really worry about the misses you just have to shoot your shot when you get it. My teammates count on me to do that, so does the coaching staff and thankfully went in when we needed them.”

Bismack Biyombo played a major part as the Hornets finished hot, swatting away a dunk attempt from JaMychal Green and a layup from Shelvin Mack on two-straight Grizzlies possessions. Biz added a free throw between those blocks and two more freebies from Williams at the 1:15 mark gave the Hornets some breathing room, 96-90. Following a dunk from Mac Gasol with 33 seconds remaining to pull it to 96-92, Walker and Monk iced the game with two free throws apiece. In the last six minutes, the Hornets held the Grizzlies to 1-of-11 shooting (9.1 percent) from the field.

“Give [Biyombo] a lot credit as well. He was tremendous defensively,” said Borrego. “I think he scored one point but he really impacted that game on the defensive end. Just his energy, his spirit. Even when he was out of the game he was pushing the huddles and the timeouts. He deserves a lot of credit for this win tonight.”

Tony Parker also proved big off the bench for Charlotte again, scoring 15 points and dishing out seven assists and the Hornets bench outscored Memphis 47-32. With his fourth assist on the night, Parker dished his 7,000th dime, becoming just the second international player to hit the 7,000 career-assist mark and the 17th player in NBA History to reach this milestone.

Mack paced the Grizzlies with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting (53.3 percent) from the field while handing out a game-high nine assists.

Charlotte is back at home for a 7 p.m. tip on Saturday against Chicago.