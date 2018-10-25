Hornets Close Out Road Trip with Last-Second Loss in Chicago

By Sam Perley

The Hornets ended up on the wrong end of a similar finish to last Saturday’s game in Miami as they fell to the Bulls, 112-110, on Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Chicago. The defeat marked Charlotte’s fourth straight at the United Center dating back to Jan. 2, 2017.

Kemba Walker led the way for Charlotte with a team-high 23 points, three rebounds and a game-high six assists. The two-time All-Star went just 3-of-9 from deep, but was 10-of-11 from the charity stripe.

Charlotte began rallying from a double-digit deficit late in the third quarter and the two sides eventually began trading baskets in a one-possession game all the way into the final minute of action.

With the game tied at 110-110 and five seconds left, Chicago’s Zach LaVine poked the ball away on a Nic Batum inbounds pass that grazed off Walker’s fingertips and out of bounds. LaVine drove to the basket on the next possession before getting fouled by Malik Monk with just five tenths to go. The UCLA product hit both free throws, although intended to miss the second to run the clock out.

The Hornets did have a last-ditch effort on the other end, but couldn’t get the desperation shot to drop as they fell for the sixth time in seven meetings with the Bulls.

“We turned it over. We should have had the last shot. We didn’t get it done,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game.

Cody Zeller (14 points), Batum (13 points), Jeremy Lamb (12 points), Marvin Williams (11 points) and Tony Parker (10 points) all scored in double figures for Charlotte. Zeller left the game in the third quarter with a facial laceration, but did eventually return.

Chicago won the rebounding battle, 45-36, and outshot the Hornets from the field (48.1 percent to 43.5 percent) and from three-point range (34.5 percent to 28.6 percent). Charlotte had just six turnovers, while the Bulls coughed the ball up 14 times.

“Defense is where the game starts for us,” added Borrego. “We just did not defend well enough in the first half. That was unacceptable defense. Especially when shots aren’t falling, you have to rely on your defense. We just didn’t get it done on the defensive end, especially in the first half.”

LaVine continued his torrid start to the season, finishing with 32 points and five assists. Cameron Payne added a career-high 21 points (all of which came in the second half), while hitting a franchise-record-tying seven three-point field goals.

The Hornets are back on the court on Friday, Oct. 24, when they take on the Chicago Bulls once again starting at 7 p.m. ET.