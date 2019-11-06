Graham Posts Career High, Hornets Complete Stunning Comeback Over Indiana

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Graham Highlights | Coach Borrego | Devonte' Graham | Bismack Biyombo | Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets kicked off their three-game homestand with a stunning 19-point comeback victory, rallying to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers, 122-120, in overtime on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Spectrum Center.

Devonte’ Graham erupted for a career-high 35 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 42 minutes off the bench. This performance marked the highest-scoring outing ever by a Hornets reserve, breaking Ben Gordon’s record of 34 set on Nov. 9, 2012 vs. New Orleans.

Trailing by 19 in the first half and 14 heading into the fourth, Charlotte began the frame with a 24-4 run to open up an 102-96 lead over the Pacers. Both sides traded baskets back and forth down the stretch, with Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdan’s layup knotting the score for good in regulation with just 16 seconds remaining on the clock.

Midway through overtime, Jeremy Lamb hit a driving layup to put the Pacers up two, but Graham pushed the Hornets back in front with an old-fashioned three-point play three possessions later. Following an Indiana free throw and missed Charlotte three, a falling-out-of-bounds Graham gobbled up a missed Pacers shot, while also drawing a foul on JaKarr Sampson.

After Graham knocked down both free throws at the other end, Indiana tied the score again with a 19-foot Lamb pullup with five seconds remaining. Graham responded by baiting Sampson into another foul, sending him to the line for three with 1.7 ticks remaining. The Charlotte guard hit the first two freebies and missed the third, causing the clock to expire.

“To continue to play this way, to be poised and unphased, [Devonte’s] grown right before our eyes,” said Head Coach Borrego after the game. “I trust him, believe in him and I think that’s apparent. I think our guys do, also. He’s a special player and a winner.”

“We just kept saying it’s a long game,” added Graham. “We were down 17, almost 20 early, and we knew we just have to keep fighting and get stops. We just had to ramp it up on defense. I missed a couple shots early, but the coaches kept telling me to just keep shooting.”

Terry Rozier (22 points), Miles Bridges (18), P.J. Washington (16) and Bismack Biyombo (15) also scored in double figures for Charlotte. Biyombo entered the game only at the start of the fourth, going 6-of-7 from the field and racking up six rebounds and two blocks over 17 minutes.

Cody Martin was held scoreless, although grabbed 11 rebounds and recorded a +27 plus-minus.

Borrego added, “I thought Biz turned the game when we brought him in to start the fourth, just with his energy, his defense. That’s the beauty of our group – you never know who’s going to step up any night. You have to give Cody Martin the same credit. To play 34 minutes, not have a single point, be +27 for the night, 11 rebounds and have his imprint all over that game. Between Biz and Cody, those two guys turned the game.”

T.J. Warren (33 points) and Brogdan (31) each had 30-point games for Indiana. Lamb added 18 points for the visitors, who were without both Myles Turners (right ankle sprain) and Domantas Sabonis (left calf contusion) because of injuries.

The Hornets will now look to make it four straight victories on Thursday, Nov. 7 when they play host to the Boston Celtics beginning at 8 PM EST. Watch the game on TNT or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.