Charlotte Kicking Off 3-Game Homestand Against Atlanta

Charlotte Hornets (27-24) vs. Atlanta Hawks (28-25)

Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 113-105 on Jan. 9, 2021 in Charlotte

Hornets Ride Next-Man-Up Mentality to 4-2 Road Trip Showing

A banged-up Charlotte squad took advantage of some breaks along the way and closed out its six-game road stretch with a 127-119 win and a 4-2 record in Milwaukee on Friday night. Miles Bridges scored a season-high 26 points in the win, Cody Zeller double-doubled off the bench for the second consecutive game and Jalen McDaniels (20.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.5 SPG over his past 2 GS) moving to the starting lineup continued to pay dividends. Now three games over .500 for the first time this season, the Hornets keep stepping up with three of the team’s five leading scorers – Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk – all currently sidelined.

Hawks Responding Well to Coaching Change, Recent Injuries

Much like the Hornets, the Hawks have had to weather a significant round of injuries over the past few weeks as well and after starting the season 14-20, have since gone 14-5 since replacing former Head Coach Lloyd Pierce with Nate McMillan. With no John Collins or De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta has gone 5-1 over its past six games with strong play from Trae Young (25.4 PPG on 46% shooting and 9.4 APG), center Clint Capela (20.0 PPG on 67% shooting, 13.4 RPG and 3.6 BPG) and Bogdan Bogdanović (19.8 PPG on 52% shooting from three), helping lead to the NBA’s seventh-best offensive rating this month (117.7).

Every Game Matters When It Comes to Playoff Positioning

Charlotte has already clinched the season series with Atlanta, but through Friday night’s action, the former sits fourth in the Eastern Conference exactly .001 winning percentage points ahead of the latter. Defense got the job done for the Hornets the first two times around against the Hawks as they allowed an average of just 99.5 points on 38% shooting and 25% from three (21-of-85). Both sides have over 20 games remaining and even though the tiebreaker has already been finalized, every outing the rest of the way feels that much more important with how deadlocked things are in the standings at the moment.

Preview Quote

“We want to win. Like we always say, it doesn’t matter who’s on the floor. Expectations stay the same, so everybody stays locked in and focused on the gameplan. We’re just taking it one game at a time, going out and trying to win. We know that every guy on the roster can produce – it’s the reason why they’re here. Everybody is prepared to play when their name is called and guys are getting those opportunities now.” – Devonte’ Graham after Friday’s win in Milwaukee

Final Thoughts

All things considered, Charlotte’s final extended road stretch of the season went about as well as it could have gone, aside from the injuries Malik Monk and Gordon Hayward picked up in the second and third outings, respectively. This incoming homestand features a trifecta of winnable games for the Hornets and they’ll look to snag an eighth victory in 12 appearances starting this afternoon against a resurgent Hawks squad.

Additional Notes

F John Collins (left ankle sprain), G Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), F De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and G Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) were all out for Atlanta on Friday night… Charlotte has won eight of its last nine home meetings with Atlanta (lone loss: Dec. 8, 2019) and is also 7-1 against Southeast Division opponents this season (only loss: at Orlando on Jan. 25)… The Hornets are 8-2 in their past 10 home appearances overall since Feb. 7.