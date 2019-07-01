Charlotte Hornets Statements Regarding Kemba Walker

Michael Jordan, Chairman, Charlotte Hornets

“On behalf of the entire Hornets organization, I want to thank Kemba for eight incredible seasons with our franchise. He always represented the Hornets, the NBA and the city of Charlotte with class – both on the court and in the community – and we are disappointed he is leaving. He’s a special player, with a tremendous heart and tireless work ethic. Kemba is truly one of the best to ever play for our team. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

Mitch Kupchak, President of Basketball Operations & General Manager, Charlotte Hornets

“It is hard to gain a true understanding of someone until you are around them on a regular basis, and I have enjoyed my time with Kemba over the year that I have been here. After watching him in practice, seeing him interact with his teammates and getting to know him, it quickly became apparent that he is a special player and person. We thank him for his contributions to our franchise and our community and wish him continued success in the future.”