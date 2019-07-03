Charlotte Hornets Sign Robert Franks To Two-Way Contract

July 9, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed forward Robert Franks to the team via a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Franks, an undrafted free agent out of Washington State, played in 111 collegiate games over four years (2015-19) for the Cougars. The Vancouver, Washington native finished his career with averages of 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.6 minutes per game. Franks concluded his career at Washington State ranking fourth all time in free throw percentage (.829), seventh in blocks (70), ninth in 3-point field goals (166), 14th in points (1,349) and 15th in field goals (463). As a senior in 2018-19, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games played, earning him a selection to the All-Pac-12 First Team.