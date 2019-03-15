Charlotte Hornets Partnering with Bank of America To Raise Awareness For Social Economic Mobility Efforts During March 19 Game

March 15, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets, in partnership with Bank of America, will host 50/50 For Change Night during their game on Tuesday, March 19, against the Philadelphia 76ers, with activations designed to raise awareness and money to assist with local social economic mobility efforts. A 2014 study found that Charlotte ranks 50th out of 50 among America’s largest cities in upward mobility, meaning a child born into poverty in Charlotte has a greater chance of remaining impoverished than any other major city in the United States.

Before and during the game, the Hornets will highlight the efforts to combat this issue and inform fans how they can participate. Hornets players will wear special shooting shirts with the “50 out of 50” message, while a halftime performance by Charlotte-based nonprofit and former America’s Got Talent finalist Inspire the Fire will focus on the impact of economic mobility. Both United Way of Central Carolinas and Leading on Opportunity, the group spearheading local efforts, will have tables on the Spectrum Center concourse with information for fans who want to get involved.

Prior to the game, the Hornets will host an invitation-only conversation with a panel including Bank of America Charlotte Market President Charles Bowman, United Way of Central Carolinas President & CEO Laura Clark, Leading on Opportunity Council Co-Chair James Ford and author Dr. Pamela Grundy that will be moderated by Leading on Opportunity Executive Director Dr. Stephanie Cooper-Lewter.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation will also hold its second 50/50 Raffle that night, in which one lucky winner will receive 50% of the proceeds and the remaining 50% will go to the Charlotte Hornets Foundation’s social economic mobility efforts. Tickets are $5 each, or $20 for five tickets, and will be available from the time doors open through the end of halftime at a table in Spectrum Center’s main lobby and from volunteers stationed throughout the arena. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation held its first-ever 50/50 Raffle on February 25 with a total purse of $10,667.

While fans must be in attendance at the game to enter the raffle, those watching on FOX Sports Southeast or listening on WFNZ will have the opportunity to make donations to this important cause by texting HORNETSGIVE to 41444.