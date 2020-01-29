CHARLOTTE HORNETS FOUNDATION TO PRESENT $20,000 MILITARY GRANT TO PURPLE HEART HOMES, BUILD RAMP FOR VETERAN

January 29, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation will present a $20,000 donation to Purple Heart Homes and unveil a new ramp at the home of U.S. Army veteran Robert Andrews on Thursday, January 30, as part of its annual Military Grant. In addition, Hornets partner Husqvarna provided landscaping at the home and will donate equipment to Purple Heart Homes.

“We are proud to support Purple Heart Homes and their mission of helping military veterans such as Mr. Andrews,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Our veterans deserve our gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices they made to keep our country safe and free. We are pleased to be able do our part to help these brave men and women.”

Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for service connected disabled veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for disabled American veterans from all conflicts.

Bank of America is the presenting partner of the military pillar of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY / PHOTO/B-ROLL OPPORTUNITY

WHO: Charlotte Hornets Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer James Jordan

Charlotte Hornets Foundation Executive Director Betsy Mack

Husqvarna Vice President & General Counsel Jill Jacobson

Purple Heart Homes Chairman of the Board Charlie Eadie

WHEN: Thursday, January 30

1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Home of U.S. Army veteran Robert Andrews

710 Wilbrown Circle

Charlotte, NC 28217