Charlotte Hornets Foundation Education Grant to Promote Literacy with Libraries at Recreation Centers, $10,000 Donation

March 5, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets Foundation tomorrow will unveil little libraries at 15 recreation centers across Charlotte and donate $10,000 to the Mecklenburg County Park & Recreation Department to maintain them as part of this year’s Education Grant. The libraries, which aim to promote literacy in the community, will include books covering all age ranges, difficulty levels and genres to appeal to everyone.

The libraries feature the purple and teal color scheme of the Hornets and were hand-painted by Hornets staff. They were installed by JE Dunn.

Hornets players Devonte’ Graham and Joe Chealey will join Charlotte Hornets Foundation Executive Director Betsy Mack to present the $10,000 donation at the Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center tomorrow at 2:15 p.m.

Barings is the presenting partner of the education pillar of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation.