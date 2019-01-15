Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds Partner For Annual Dunk Hunger Food Drive To Benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

January 16, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds today are launching the 2019 Dunk Hunger food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Volunteers from the Hornets, Food Lion and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina built a structure this week made of donated Food Lion-branded food cans and boxes at Spectrum Center. The structure, which was designed by Odell architecture firm, is made to show the height, wingspan and reach of three players, allowing fans to see how they match up. It will be located on the main concourse outside Section 104 and will remain standing through February 2.

“We are proud to once again team with our great partners at Food Lion Feeds to help fight hunger within our community,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & COO Fred Whitfield. “We encourage all Hornets fans to join us and support our neighbors who are in need by bringing donations to our upcoming home games.”

At each Hornets home game from tomorrow through February 2, fans donating a boxed, nonperishable food item or at least $3 cash will be offered an opportunity to enter a sweepstakes to win four lower-level seats to the Hornets game against the Washington Wizards on February 22. All donations will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

"As the Official Hunger Relief Partner of the Charlotte Hornets, we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to help raise awareness about hunger in the Charlotte community through this food drive and in-arena exhibit," said Emma Inman, Director of External Communications and Community Relations for Food Lion. "We hope Hornets fans and Charlotte-area residents will join us in the fight against hunger in our home market and participate in donating food to help nourish our neighbors in the Charlotte community who are struggling with hunger.”

“Second Harvest Food Bank is so grateful to have partners like the Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion that work with us to insure that every child, senior and working poor family in our region has enough to eat every single day,” said Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Chief Executive Officer Kay Carter. “We would encourage all of the Hornets fans to support this food drive and help us reach our goal of a community free from hunger.”