Charlotte Hornets Acquire Terry Rozier From Boston Celtics In Sign-And-Trade Deal For Kemba Walker

July 6, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has acquired guard Terry Rozier and a protected 2020 second-round draft pick from the Boston Celtics in exchange for guard Kemba Walker and a 2020 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade agreement between the two teams.

“I’d like to thank Kemba once again for all he did for our franchise during his eight seasons in Charlotte,” said Kupchak. “Kemba is a true competitor on the court and a class act off of it. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Kupchak added, “We’re excited to be able to acquire Terry in this sign-and-trade deal. He is an up-and-coming player who has shown continued improvement in his four NBA seasons, and we believe he can take that next step as a starting point guard in this league. We’re glad to have him join our team.”

A four-year NBA veteran, Rozier played in 272 games (30 starts) for Boston, with career averages of 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 20.0 minutes per game. In his last two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), Rozier increased his averages to 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 24.3 minutes per game in 159 contests, while shooting .392 from the field, .368 from beyond the three-point line and .777 from the free-throw line. In his 30 games started over the two years, he averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.9 minutes, while improving his shooting percentages to .401 from the field, .396 from beyond the three-point line and .797 from the free-throw line. The 6-1 guard has appeared in 50 playoff games (19 starts) averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per game. Rozier guided the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018, starting all 19 posteason contests with averages of 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.6 minutes per game. Rozier, who played collegiately at the University of Louisville, was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft (16th overall) by the Celtics.

In 2018-19, Walker appeared in all 82 games and averaged a career-high 25.6 points (12th in the NBA and fourth in the Eastern Conference), along with 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game, earning an All-NBA Third Team selection. His 260 three-pointers ranked first in the Eastern Conference and fifth in the NBA. The New York native played all of his 605 career games (560 starts) with Charlotte, averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.1 minutes per game after being selected by the team with the ninth overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft. The three-time NBA All-Star is the Charlotte’s all-time leader in points scored (12,009), field goals (4,164), three-point field goals (1,283), free throws (2,398), 20-point games (299), 30-point games (84), 40-point games (16) and minutes played (20,607).