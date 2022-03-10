Celtics Finish Off Hornets in 4th Quarter

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Washington Postgame

Unlike 24 hours earlier, the Charlotte Hornets actually got off to a better start in their all-home back-to-back closer against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. This time though, it was the finish and once again, the extraordinary play of another opposing superstar that sealed their fate in a 115-101 loss at Spectrum Center.

PJ Washington and Miles Bridges each had a team-high 17 points to lead the hosts in the defeat. For Washington, who shot 7-of-12 from the field, this marked his highest-scoring performance since a season-high 20 points against Oklahoma City back on Jan. 21.

Starting off in the opening half, both sides pieced together sizeable runs, which culminated in a 52-48 halftime lead for Boston. The Celtics would win the third, 35-30, then opened the fourth on a 14-4 run to take a 19-point advantage and put the game on ice.

“Guys gave effort there in the first half,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “The board [was a problem] early on. Turnovers, a little bit of transition defense. A lot of it was our offense. I think we had 10 turnovers early and it cost us going the other way. We just have to keep making the right reads, keep sharing it. The attention was there. The execution was poor.”

Specifically, there was one really bad sequence in the closing seconds of the third that in hindsight, really shifted things in Boston’s favor. With Charlotte down six and just a few seconds remaining, LaMelo Ball put up a long three-point attempt followed by Kelly Oubre Jr. picking up a loose-ball foul on top of a technical.

Added Borrego, “We gave them a three-point play with 0.1 left on the clock. That’s an area of growth for us. We just have to be better. We got to get the last shot there. We have to be smart there. It could have easily been [a deficit of] four or three, then it goes to nine. That’s a big momentum swing in a game like this. That’s just a mental lapse that we have to clean up.”

The Celtics entered the evening having won 16 of 19 and their play was certainly indicative of that recent success. Boston shot 50% from the field – although just 12-of-37 from 3-point range – with a mere 11 turnovers. Defensively, the visitors also forced 16 Charlotte giveaways leading to 23 points.

But much like Kyrie Irving did on Tuesday night, Jayson Tatum crafted his own brilliant performance against the Hornets. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week finished with 44 points on 16-of-24 shooting (6-of-9 from 3-point), five rebounds, three assists and three steals. He shot 6-of-7 overall and 4-of-4 from deep in the fourth, leading to 16 points in the closing frame alone.

Said Washington, “He was just hitting shots. I feel like we were playing good defense on him. He found a way to make shots. He’s a great player and that’s what great players do.” Added Borrego, “It seemed like it was a number of contested shots. We double-teamed him, we trapped him. He is a great player and is playing as well as anyone right now.”

The Hornets will now embark on a two-game road swing starting with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 11 beginning at 8 PM ET.