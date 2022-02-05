Cavs Ruin Hornets’ Late Comeback Efforts

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Gordon Postgame

The Charlotte Hornets were mere seconds away from notching one of their most improbable wins of the season on Friday night, but a somewhat controversial, bizarre finish turned that near-victory into a heart-breaking 102-101 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Riding a nine-point lead into the second quarter, Charlotte shot just 4-of-20 in the frame and committed seven turnovers to enter halftime trailing by six. Cleveland would take the third by a 24-19 margin and then pushed the lead to 17 in the fourth. The Hornets would rally though, riding a 34-14 run to pull ahead by three with 46 seconds left.

Cleveland got back to within one on the next possession and after a missed Terry Rozier 3-pointer, the Cavs grabbed the rebound – despite a noticeable, uncalled loose ball foul drawn by Gordon Hayward – and pushed it up floor with 10 seconds remaining. A missed shot turned into a Kevin Love offensive rebound and although the final buzzer sounded with the Hornets still leading, a shooting foul was awarded to the Cavs big man after two reviews. Love hit the go-ahead free throws with 1.2 seconds to go and the Hornets couldn’t answer at the other end.

“I’m proud of our guys’ efforts to hang in there,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “Kept battling and found our way back in it. We gave ourselves a shot to win that game. The goal here is just to stick together. Nobody said it was going to be easy. We had good looks – that’s all I can say. I’ll take those looks. Hopefully we shoot the ball better tomorrow night.”

Added Borrego, “A lot of emotions out there in a tight game. I thought our guys battled until the last second. Obviously, there’s things we could have done a lot better throughout the game that we’ve got to get better at and grow from. It doesn’t get any easier tomorrow night. Pick ourselves up, stay together, stay the course and get ready for another one.”

Charlotte shot 41% and 14-of-43 from 3-point range (33%), while scoring just 34 combined points in the middle two quarters. Terry Rozier (24) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (21) each had 20-point games for the hosts, while Cleveland center Jarrett Allen had an absolutely monstrous performance, finishing with a career-high 29 points and season-high 22 rebounds (11 offensive) for his third-ever 20-20 game.

“Credit to their defense,” said Oubre. “They’ve got some tall trees in there in the paint. They made it really hard to finish in the lane. They made it hard to see when we were running to kick it for open shots. I’m proud of our group for staying with it, competing and overcoming that adversity. Guys are going to come out and do what they do, but we have to make it harder on those opponents so when they come in here, they know they’re not getting anything easy.”

The Hornets will close out the all-home back-to-back against the visiting Miami Heat on Saturday, Feb. 5 beginning at 7 PM ET.