Carey, Richards and Riller Getting a Second Chance at NBA Rookie Experience in Vegas

While Vernon Carey Jr., Nick Richards and Grant Riller already have a year of NBA experience under their belts, this weekend will mark the first time these three will have the opportunity to participate in Summer League starting on Sunday evening against Portland.

This trio plus Nate Darling all missed out on the chance to participate in the Las Vegas-based competition as rookies last year due to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Darling – the only one in this group who also went undrafted – unfortunately won’t be able to participate again this time around because of a recent knee injury.

“I feel bad. They had a rough year last year as far as development,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “It was really choppy, no Summer League, limited practice time, limited G League time. I feel like they’re kind of starting over here. I’m excited to see them and what they bring to Vegas. I’d like to see more leadership out of them. I just want to watch them play more than anything. We haven’t seen them in this environment too much.”

All of the 2020 second-round picks did get the opportunity to participate in the NBA G League Bubble in Orlando last February and March. Carey Jr. averaged 16.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 14 appearances, Richards had 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in nine outings and Riller recorded marks of 13.1 points and 3.5 assists in 11 showings.

“Just play well and play the right way,” said Riller when asked about his Summer League expectations. “I know what the Hornets want from me and how they want me to play, so I’m looking to showcase that and then showcase my other talents as well. Playing in transition, getting teammates involved and scoring when I need to.”

“I’m just looking forward to showing I belong and showing that I can compete with NBA guys,” added Carey Jr. “This whole summer, I’ve just been working in the weight room, getting on the court five to six times a week, working on my development and outside shot. [Summer League Head] Coach Dutch [Gaitley] has been preaching to us all week about being a leader and helping the guys, especially the rookies with our playstyle and offense.”

“They’ve done a great job,” said Gaitley after Friday’s practice, a workout he called the best of the week. “[Vernon, Nick and Grant] can’t be quiet anymore. In normal practices, they are the quiet guys. They are the last to jump in drills because they’re trying to learn or we’re trying to get reps for our guys who are playing heavy minutes. Now, they are those guys and that’s what Summer League’s about. They understand our system. I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

He added, “If you know Grant, Nick or Vern at all, they’re quiet guys. At this stage of their careers, we need to push that out of them. They’re just getting comfortable and they need to be more vocal and I’m getting to press them every single day just to step out of that comfort zone. The more they do it, the more it’s going to help them on the court and the more it’s going to help them when we start getting into real games.”

Outside of the rookie class, other notable names with organizational familiarity heading to the desert include forward Xavier Sneed, who was in Hornets Training Camp last year and played for Greensboro in the G League Bubble. Point guard Joel Berry III – another former Swarm member and 2017 NCAA National Champion who spent last season playing in Turkey – is on the team, as is Lithuanian draft-and-stash stretch-four and now two-way signee Arnoldas Kulboka.

Gaitley also mentioned earlier in the week that there’s a fine line at NBA Summer League between development and competing to win games, although to an extent, the two principles are intertwined to some degree. With it being a relatively inexperienced group of players who have only had a handful of practices together, Carey, Richards and Riller will be counted on for more than just on-court production as the team navigates it’s five-game schedule.

“Vegas will be important as they head into this situation,” added Borrego. “I’m happy for the rookies coming in – at least they have this. [These guys] missed out a lot last year not having Vegas and a true training camp and season. They’ve worked extremely hard this summer and we get to watch them a little bit here in Vegas and figure them out some more. It’s a very important two weeks for a lot of evaluation and development.”