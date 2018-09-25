Buzz Words | 2018 Training Camp Notebook
Hornets’ Offense This Season? Faster Pace, Quicker Possessions, More 3-Pointers
By Sam Perley, hornets.com
By Sam Perley, hornets.com | Tuesday, September 25, 1:49 p.m.
The first training camp practice under new Head Coach James Borrego is officially in the books for the Charlotte Hornets, who are spending the week in nearby Chapel Hill, NC. In today’s Training Camp Notebook, we’ll focus on the team’s offense and what the coaching staff has in mind for this upcoming season.
- It was revealed at Monday’s media day that many of the team’s scrimmages this summer have featured a 12-second shot clock. Coach Borrego has been adamant about increasing the team’s pace this year and cutting possessions in half is certainly a way to facilitate this desired adjustment.
- The Hornets were ninth in the league in pace last year at 100.53 possessions per 48 minutes. “I think we can move that up a little bit,” said Borrego. “We want to score more and our fast-break points to go up. That’s when we can score best. That’s when the defense is most vulnerable. I think we found some guys that can present a problem in transition.”
- Although Charlotte’s pace was high last season, the squad averaged just 9.3 fast-break points per game, the third-lowest mark in the league behind only New York (8.6) and Portland (8.1).
- Interestingly, Borrego’s former team, the San Antonio Spurs, were 29thin pace last season (97.16) and 27thin three-point attempts (24.1), although these numbers are mainly dictated by their personnel and playing style.
- Borrego has challenged Marvin Williams to increase his volume of three-point attempts this season. Williams averaged 3.9 long-distance shots in 2017-18 and his career high is 4.7 coming in both 2015-16 and 2016-17.
- “Driving, kicking, continuing to move – just playing a little bit faster, practicing a little bit faster,” stated Williams. “The more and more we continue to work on it, the easier it’ll become.”
- “The pace was really fast,” added Kemba Walker. “A lot of threes, a lot of getting to the basket, creating for others. The pace was a lot faster, but good. It plays into the way how I want to play, plays into the way a lot of the other guys want to play on our team. It was a fun first practice.”
- Walker is fully healthy entering training camp after undergoing minor knee procedures each of the last three summers. “I got a chance to work on my body, my game throughout the whole summer and not have to go at a certain pace. I went hard all summer and I feel good.”
- Second-year guard Malik Monk seems like a prototypical player for the team’s new style of offense. He ranked eighth amongst all rookies in total three-point attempts last season (243) and was the 2016-17 SEC leader with 104 long-distance makes.
- “The court’s spread way more,” said Monk after practice. “We’re just running more. We’re getting up way more threes. The pace is up and down and I like that.”