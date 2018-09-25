Buzz Words | 2018 Training Camp Notebook

Sam Perley of hornets.com will be following the Hornets throughout the 2018 Training Camp and keeping fans up to date through the Buzz Words | Hornets Notebook. Keep checking back to see what the latest is as the season unfolds.

By Sam Perley, hornets.com | Tuesday, September 25, 1:49 p.m.

The first training camp practice under new Head Coach James Borrego is officially in the books for the Charlotte Hornets, who are spending the week in nearby Chapel Hill, NC. In today’s Training Camp Notebook, we’ll focus on the team’s offense and what the coaching staff has in mind for this upcoming season.