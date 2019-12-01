Bucks Roll in 2nd Half to Put Away Visiting Hornets

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Graham & Rozier Highlights | Coach Borrego | Marvin Williams

Playing the second leg of an all-road back-to-back against the NBA’s hottest team was not a recipe for success for the Charlotte Hornets as they fell, 137-96, to the hometown Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Fiserv Forum.

Devonte’ Graham led the way once again for the purple and teal, finishing with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting (4-of-9 from three), four rebounds and five assists in the loss. This marked Graham’s sixth 20-point game of the season (first since Nov. 16), currently tying him for the sixth-highest total amongst any first or second-year NBA player.

Ahead by three with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Bucks began unrolling a 22-8 run, which ultimately lead to a 66-49 halftime advantage. Milwaukee, which shot 56.2% from the field in the first 24 minutes, eventually pushed the deficit up to 44 points (Charlotte’s largest of the season), while coasting to its NBA-leading 11th-consecutive victory.

“Got to give the Bucks credit. They played harder, smarter. They made shots and were the better team tonight,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “We’ll regroup and have to get back to work. We have to learn, grow, adjust, get better after tonight. They were the more urgent aggressive team tonight. It’s all about responding [on Monday].”

Terry Rozier added 19 points (5-of-8 from three), six rebounds, two assists and two steals and Miles Bridges had 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Cody Zeller returned from a two-game absence (left hip contusion) to put up 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and five rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting, nine rebounds and four assists in the win. Khris Middleton (15), Wes Matthews (14), Robin Lopez (13), Dragan Bender (12), Ersan Ilyasova (11), D.J. Wilson (11), Donte DiVincenzo (10) and George Hill (10) rounded out Milwaukee’s nine total double-figure scorers, with Eric Bledsoe dishing out a game-high 10 assists.

Charlotte shot 36.6% from the field (37-of-101) and 33.3% from three (15-of-45), although accounted for just 12 turnovers and pulled down 15 offensive rebounds leading to 18 second-chance points. Milwaukee outscored the Hornets both in the paint, 54-36, and in fast-break scoring, 34-17.

A five-game homestand gets underway for the Hornets on Monday, Dec. 2, when they host the Phoenix Suns starting at 7 PM EST. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.