2020 Bubble Blog: Wait is Over, Let's Tip Things Off

The Hornets checked in to Gatorade Grind Camp on Sept. 21 and started things off with a mandated quarantine. Now it's time to take the court, and members of the Hornets Communications and Digital Team inside the bubble will be keeping us up to date behind the scenes and letting us know how their roles are changing and evolving. Keep checking back to see what they have to say here in the Gatorade Grind Camp Bubble Blog

By Brian Travis, Director of Basketball Communications

When we all heard the NBA and the National Basketball Player’s Association agreed to a format for those of us that didn’t get to Orlando to finally have some team activity, I don’t think any of us truly knew what to expect. Where would we stay, what would it look like, how long would we be there and how tired of each other would we all get?!?! As a member of the Hornets Communications staff, I usually spend the bulk of my time in our practice facility, at Spectrum Center and out on the road with our team. Between myself and a few members of our @hornets social and video team, we’ll look to give you a sense of what the Hornets Gatorade Grind Camp is like in the coming weeks.

We’ve only just begun and barely gotten through our two-day quarantine in our room, but the energy and excitement from the group to just be together again as a whole for the first time since March 13 is palpable. I arrived and only saw our players and basketball staff in passing on Monday morning as we checked in. Seeing some familiar faces that I’d only seen on Zoom calls and FaceTime in the last few months was a fun way to start the week. After we were sequestered to our rooms, I thought the only thing I’d have to look forward to the next two days was the windows when I got to order meals via room service. It soon became apparent that staying locked in on social media would provide much more than just that. Only 48 hours in and I’ve learned that if I’m pining for some relaxation and assembly of puzzles, Cody Zeller is my guy. Likewise, if one needs additional snack foods, Caleb Martin basically brought an entire vending machine’s worth.

Over our careers, we spend a lot of time in hotel rooms. In fact, we often travel to the far and frozen reaches of the Upper Midwest or Northeast and the weather isn’t conducive to getting out and about. I don’t think though, that I’ve ever been in a hotel room and known I can’t leave it for 36-48 hours. In some ways it was strange, but in other ways the usual routine of video conference meetings and some sports programming on in the background helped move things along.

Tuesday was by and large spent passing the time and waiting for news of when we would get to head to dinner – the first group outing and first time to have a meal together. Dinner time arrived close to the start of the Western Conference Finals game, and it was clear that though our last game was played months ago, basketball is still the central focus of everyone here as people grabbed plates and pulled up to watch the game. While everyone enjoyed watching the game together, I know we are all anxious to hear the squeaking of shoes, watch coach call out of plays, and take in a few high-flying Miles Bridges dunks on the practice court tomorrow.