Brooklyn Ends Hornets 3-Game Winning Streak

Charlotte’s season-high-tying three-game winning streak came to an end on Feb. 22 as the Hornets returned home after three-straight road wins and fell to the Nets, 115-86, at Spectrum Center.

Malik Monk continued his string of hot play off the bench for the Hornets, finishing with 15 points, while all of rookie PJ Washington’s team-high 16 points came in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Monk has scored 15-or-more points in six-straight games, his longest streak of such games since he had seven in 2018.

Miles Bridges streak of nine-consecutive games scoring 15+ points came to an end as he finished with 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds while handing out five assists. Bridges streak of 10+ points extended to 10 games - the longest such streak of his career.

The Nets were able to handle the Hornets both inside and outside in this one, outshooting Charlotte 36.2 percent (17-of-47) to 34.3 percent (12-of-35) from long range and holding a 50-36 advantage in points in the paint.

Things began to unravel for the Hornets late in the third quarter as the Nets rattled off a 19-6 run in the last 4:33 of the third quarter to more than double their 12-point lead and take an 88-63 advantage into the fourth on the Hornets home court.

Charlotte would finish the third quarter getting outshot 57.1 percent (12-of-21) to 35.0 percent (7-of-20) from the field, including 60.0 percent (6-of-10) to 16.7 percent (1-of-6) from long range. Not only were the Hornets outshot in the third, but they were out hustled, getting outrebounded 11-9 while turning the ball over four times, leading to seven Nets points. Charlotte, meanwhile, forced two Brooklyn turnovers that it turned into no points.

Sparked by Washington’s hot play in the second half, the Hornets kept things interesting in the fourth but were not able to cut the lead to single digits on the way to the loss.

Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot led all scorers with 21 points off the bench for Brooklyn, while eight different Nets finished scoring in double figures.

The Hornets now head to Indiana where they tip off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against the Pacers. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or the Hornets app. Listen on WFNZ and the Hornets app as well.