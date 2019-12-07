Brooklyn Buries Hornets with Early 4th-Quarter Run

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Graham Highlights | Coach Borrego | P.J. Washington

A tight game for the opening 36 minutes got away from the Charlotte Hornets down the stretch as they fell to the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season, 111-104, on Friday, Dec. 6 at Spectrum Center.

Devonte’ Graham was out in front again for the Hornets, posting a game-high 29 points on 8-of-19 shooting, three rebounds and eight assists in the loss. He also went 6-of-11 from three, joining James Harden as the second player in the NBA this season to hit at least six threes in consecutive games multiple times (16-of-27 over his last two outings).

After going back and forth for the first three quarters, the score finally started separating at the start of the fourth with a 12-0 Brooklyn run, giving the visitors a 98-84 lead with 6:48 remaining. Charlotte went 0-of-7 during this stretch and never got closer than seven the rest of the way, shooting 36.8% from the field for 20 points over the final 12 minutes

“Poor fourth quarter start – that did us in,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “Couldn’t score and then we were turning it over. We were handing them points off our offense, so it was a combination. I thought in general tonight, we competed and played well. We had a good first half. The fourth quarter was not great, that’s what hurt us.”

Terry Rozier finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, marking his career-high eighth 20-point performance of the year. Cody Zeller chipped in 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks off the bench and PJ Washington was also in double figures with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Graham left the game in the opening minute (left shoulder contusion), returning at the 3:23 of the first quarter. Marvin Williams exited in the third (right knee soreness) and did not return, but not before passing Vlade Divac for ninth place on the franchise’s all-time blocks leaderboard (275).

“[Devonte’s] a competitor, he’s a warrior,” Borrego added. “He was our starting point guard, goes down and that kind of threw off our rhythm and our substitution pattern. I’m not surprised he came back. It’s nothing serious hopefully and he’ll be good to go on Sunday.”

Joe Harris scored a team-high 22 points (6-of-8 from three) in the victory. Taurean Prince and DeAndre Jordan both had 16 points, Jarrett Allen had 14, and Spencer Dinwiddie and David Nwaba each recorded 13. Jordan also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds (fourth double-double), Allen had 10 boards (11th double-double) and Dinwiddie dished out a game-high 12 assists (third double-double).

Charlotte committed 19 turnovers leading to 32 Brooklyn points, although shot 17-of-40 from three-point range (42.5%). Brooklyn had 18 turnovers leading to 19 Charlotte points and won the battle on the boards, 49-34 (15-10 edge in offensive rebounding).

Next up for the Hornets on their five-game homestand is the Atlanta Hawks, who they’ll host on Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at 5 PM EST. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.