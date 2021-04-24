Bridges, Washington, Rozier All Score 25 PTS, Hornets Knock Off Visiting Cavs

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | PJ Washington Postgame | Miles Bridges Postgame

The Charlotte Hornets bounced back at Spectrum Center on Friday night following a rough outing in the Windy City, getting 25-point performances from three different starters in route to a 108-102 homestand-opening win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miles Bridges recorded his 10th double-double of the season in the victory, finishing with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting (4-of-6 from three), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Terry Rozier and PJ Washington also both notched 25-point showings, marking the first time the franchise has had three players all reach this threshold in the same game since January of 2010 (Gerald Wallace, Stephen Jackson and Ronald Murray).

Charlotte fell behind by 10 shortly before halftime before rallying to tie the game by the start of the fourth. Down four midway through the final frame, Charlotte rolled off a 10-1 run highlighted by multiple and-1 buckets to pull ahead 95-90 at the four-minute mark. Cleveland soon got to within three, but Bridges took control with a personal 7-0 game-sealing stretch to put the contest out of reach for the Cavaliers.

“We needed every point out there tonight,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “We need every bucket, every point, every free throw to squeeze these wins out. All three guys (Bridges, Washington and Rozier) gave us great effort. Overall, we did not shoot it great, but I believe that will turn in our direction. We have to keep shooting it and believe it’s going in. I’m really proud of our guys and the mentality to not give in. This was a gutty, character, resilient win.”

Devonte’ Graham just missed a double-double performance, finishing with eight points on 3-of-16 shooting and season-high-tying 10 assists. Jalen McDaniels had 10 points off the bench and Bismack Biyombo added four points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Nine of Biyombo’s boards were of the offensive variety, a new single-game career high for the Congolese big man and now the most ever by a Charlotte reserve.

Collin Sexton (28) and Darius Garland (27) both had 20-point games for Cleveland in the loss. Jarrett Allen added 15 points – just two in the second half – on 6-of-6 shooting and nine rebounds, while Kevin Love (12) and Isaiah Hartenstein (10) also scored in double figures for a Cavaliers squad that committed 17 turnovers for 18 Hornet points.

Charlotte rolled with an all-small starting lineup of Rozier, Graham, Cody Martin, Bridges and Washington and finished with a season-low five turnovers. And after failing to crack 30 points in any of the eight quarters between halftime of Tuesday night’s game in New York and the first half tonight, the purple and teal had 30 points in each of the last two frames on 49% shooting.

The Hornets will next welcome the Boston Celtics to Spectrum Center on Sunday, April 25 for a 1 PM EST tipoff. Catch all the action on ESPN, ESPN mobile, WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.