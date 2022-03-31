Bridges Takes Over in Fourth, Hornets Snag Play-In Spot

More Coverage: Game Gallery

Making their second appearance in the Big Apple in three days – with a trip back home sandwiched in between – the Charlotte Hornets rose to the occasion once again under the bright lights to beat the New York Knicks, 125-114, on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden and qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Miles Bridges finished with a game-high 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the win, becoming just the seventh NBA player in the last 20 seasons to notch three consecutive 30-point games at MSG. LaMelo Ball was right behind him with 20 points and a career-high 15 assists, marking the first such 20-15 performance by a Charlotte player since Feb. 19, 2014 (Kemba Walker).

Holding an 84-83 lead late in the third, Charlotte rolled off an 11-0 run across the quarter break to open up a 12-point advantage just 90 seconds into the fourth. New York eventually used an 8-0 stretch of its own to get within two with 5:53 to go, but the Hornets quickly scored five unanswered to regain some breathing room.

Then following a Julius Randle and-1, a 3-pointer by Bridges at the 3:30 mark began a stretch in which the fourth-year forward accounted for each of the team’s ensuing 14 points. By the time his scoring flurry ended, the Hornets were holding an insurmountable double-digit cushion with under a minute remaining.

“There’s a toughness about this group that is forming mentally more than anything,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “Just the resiliency, the bounce-back, the never-give-in mentality is fantastic right now. Impressive win on the road against a team that’s playing well. I think we’re all getting used to Miles playing this way in the fourth quarter. He’s a big-game player who’s not afraid of the moment. Melo’s not afraid of the moment. These are young men stepping into these moments making big shots, big plays.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21 points – his first 20-point game since Feb. 25 – to help the Charlotte bench outscore its New York counterpart, 42-20. Evan Fournier, who was originally ruled out earlier in the day for personal reasons before being made available, led the Knicks with 30 points, marking his first 30-point showing since Feb. 2 and fifth overall this season.

The victory also guaranteed that the Hornets would fall no lower than 10th in the final Eastern Conference standings and that they’d have at least one game in the Play-In Tournament, which starts in under two weeks. Unsurprisingly, the squad is eyeing something bigger down the line.

Said Bridges, “It feels good to know that we’re playing after the regular season, but at the same time, our job is not finished. We want to get better seeding and actual make it to the playoffs.” Added Oubre, “We can’t be content. We haven’t done anything. At the end of the day, we just have to continue to work, stay humble, continue to grind and create our own narrative for the future. Establish ourselves as a team that is for sure in a winning light. We have to continue to stay hungry and stay humble.”

The Hornets will now have two full days off before facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, April 2 beginning at 12:30 PM ET.