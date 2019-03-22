Bridges Records 1st NBA Double-Double in Birthday Win

By Matt Rochinski

Hornets rookie Miles Bridges could not have had a better birthday.

Bridges helped spark Charlotte on its way to a 113-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at Spectrum Center, finishing with his first NBA double-double after scoring 11 points and bringing down a career-high 12 rebounds. After hauling in 10 rebounds against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Bridges finished with double-digit rebounding totals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. The last Charlotte rookie to do so was Bismack Biyombo from April 18-20 in 2012.

“I think I need to celebrate my birthday every game,” Bridges laughed in the locker room postgame. “I was just trying to get the rebounds and stay aggressive. That’s what got me going today.”

The birthday boy also got plenty of help as Kemba Walker scored a game-high 31 points to go with six assists and five rebounds. It was Walker’s 22nd game with 30+ points this season, tying him for the seventh-most games of this sort in the league this season.

Walker’s UConn running mate, Jeremy Lamb, also impressed for Charlotte as he tallied back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his career, scoring 13 points to go with 10 rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench. It was Lamb’s seventh double-double of the season and marked the first time since March 1-3, 2010 (Tyrus Thomas) that a player recorded back-to-back off Charlotte’s bench.

Second-year man Malik Monk also chipped in off the bench with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including 4-of-7 from long range.

“My first shot went in, so I knew it was going to be a pretty good night,” said Monk. “Coach has been telling me to be ready – you never know when your name is going to be called. The whole team has been telling me that. I’ve just been coming in late at night and getting shots up, coming in early getting shots up and it worked tonight.”

Monk was followed by Marvin Williams (13 points) and Willy Hernangomez (10) in double digits in the scoring column.

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double (21 points, 16 rebounds) to lead the Timberwolves.

In what was a close game most of the way, Charlotte used a hot start to the fourth to take control of the contest. The Hornets outscored Minnesota 15-8 in the first five minutes of the fourth capped by Walker’s drive to the hoop that gave them their first double-digit lead of the game, 96-86, with 7:02 remaining and the Timberwolves would not get any closer than five points the rest of the way.

“I though overall, we competed,” Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said. “I was really proud of them in the Philadelphia 76ers game, we just couldn’t close that game, but I thought we came out and we competed again tonight. We executed. It was a tight game the whole way, but I don’t think we every hung our heads. This group has stayed really positive through this stretch – and we know it’s been a difficult stretch – but we’ve stayed together. They’re still pulling for each other. We’re still striving every single night to get wins and I’m happy for our guys tonight to pull this one out.”

The Hornets close their three-game homestand with a 6 p.m. tip on Saturday against the Boston Celtics in the last Classic Night of the season.

“They’re playing for playoff positioning as well, just like we are,” said Williams. “So it’s going to be a good fight for us, but we’ll be ready.”