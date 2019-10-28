Bridges Logs New Career High, Hornets Drop Road Opener to Lakers

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Bridges Highlights | Coach Borrego | Cody Zeller

The Charlotte Hornets held their own for about three quarters in their first road appearance of the season, but the hometown Los Angeles Lakers eventually pulled away late for a 120-101 victory on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Staples Center.

Miles Bridges led the way for the visitors with a team-high and career-high 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, six rebounds and three assists in the loss. This scoring total eclipsed the second-year forward’s previous personal best of 20, which was set last March 23 against the Boston Celtics.

Charlotte played this one tight most of the night, but things got away midway through the second half following an 18-2 Los Angeles run over the third and fourth quarters that bumped the score to 101-82. The Hornets never got closer than 13 the rest of the way, losing for the fourth time in five meetings with the Lakers.

“[The Lakers] stepped up their intensity and their pressure, but I give our guys a lot of credit,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “One-point game at half, seven-point game to start the fourth. I thought we competed more in that third quarter, which has been a problem for us. We just have to make shots and tonight in the second half, we just didn’t get enough buckets.”

Center Cody Zeller returned from a one-game absence (personal reasons), putting up 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, a career-high-tying 14 rebounds (seven offensive), three steals and three blocks in 29 minutes. Terry Rozier racked up 19 points, six rebounds and four assists and Dwayne Bacon added another 15 points, six boards and two assists.

“[Cody] plays the right way, he plays hard,” added Borrego. “Great teammate and he’s producing right now. We need him to produce on both ends of the floor. I think he’ll help us a tremendous amount this season.”

Anthony Davis totaled a game-high 29 points (16 in the first quarter) and 14 rebounds to lead Los Angeles in the victory. LeBron James (20 points and 12 assists) and Dwight Howard (16 points and 10 rebounds) both double-doubled as well, while Quinn Cook (12 points), JaVale McGee (10) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10) rounded out the double-figure scoring.

Los Angeles scored 74 points in the paint, although the Hornets had a 10-point and seven-point advantage in fast-break and second-chance scoring, respectively. Charlotte was nearly perfect from the line (21-of-23; 91.3%) and had 16 turnovers (11 in final three quarters) leading to just 11 total Laker points.

The Hornets will now close out their first back-to-back of the season in the same building it began as they’ll battle the L.A. Clippers on Monday, Oct. 28 starting at 10:30 PM EST. Watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.