Borrego Reflects on Unexpected Break, Zeller Set to Return from Hand Injury

Coach Borrego, Hornets Take Advantage of Unforeseen Time Off This Week

Following last Saturday’s narrow road loss in Tampa, the Charlotte Hornets were heading into a much-needed three-day break before the postponement of Wednesday’s matchup with Washington tacked on another 48 hours to their time off. The 2020-21 NBA campaign has been all about adapting to and overcoming adversity and this week was no different said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego.

“It’s just one of those years,” he stated on Tuesday afternoon. “We’ll make the most of it. It gives us more practice time. We’re going to use it to our advantage. I would love to just keep on playing, but we’ll take the extra practice time, make the most of it and keep our guys engaged this week. I think this is good for us right here.”

In order to best simulate a game-day environment, Borrego had the Hornets run through a 20-to-25-minute live scrimmage on Wednesday afternoon, an opportunity he called “valuable and fantastic.” Much of the focus this week was devoted to fine-tuning the team’s ninth-ranked defense, end-of-game situations (Charlotte is 3-4 in clutch time this season) and learning from old NBA playoff games as well.

Borrego added, “This has been rare to get something like this in the middle of the season, to get five days like this to really work on our team, get some rest and really install and work on some of our concepts. We did not get a great training camp. We’re behind the ball here, just like a lot of teams. Teams that have been together for a number of years, they’re much further ahead than we are. This was a nice break for our guys in an area that we can get better.”

“I think it’s really helpful,” said Caleb Martin. “We typically don’t have a lot of time in between games. We don’t get time to sit down and go over things like that and watch old playoff games, end-of-game situations, stuff like that as a team. It’s just a great way to learn and we’re just taking this time to figure out the areas we need improvement on. We have a lot of new pieces on our team, so sometimes it’s not bad to have a little time off.”

The timing of this mini-hiatus couldn’t have come at a better time with the Hornets currently riding a three-game losing streak and coming off a stretch in which they played 10 games over their last 16 days. Starting with tonight’s home matchup against Chicago, the team will play six games over the next nine days, which includes a pair of back-to-back sets.

Hornets’ Frontcourt Gets Boost with Cody Zeller Back in Action

The Charlotte Hornets received a bit of good news on Thursday afternoon when starting center Cody Zeller was officially listed on the team’s injury report as probable to return to the court following a 13-game absence. Zeller fractured his left hand midway through the season opener on Dec. 23 in Cleveland, an ailment that required surgery and a minimum month-long recovery timetable.

“There’s not a whole lot you can do to speed up a bone healing,” said Zeller after Thursday’s practice. “I had to be patient. It’s my left hand as opposed to my right hand, so there’s not quite as much effect on my shot. It’s mostly just catching a pass, rebounding, even just wrestling in the post. It’s felt good so far and I’m excited to get back out there.”

The relatively minor setback marked the second time in three seasons that Zeller has endured this particular injury, although the first time around was a break on his right hand.

“Both these times I’ve broken my hand, I just pushed on a guy and caught my finger and it broke my hand,” Zeller explained. “Both of them were plays I’ve done a million times, it pops and I miss a month. I just kind of shake my head, but our rehab team here has helped me get back as quickly as I can. All I’ve been able to do is run and shoot over the past couple of weeks. That part is not a big deal. As far as my conditioning and my hand, I feel good.”

He added, “It’s always just tough mentally more than anything. Being away from the team, not being able to contribute on the court, the days become a lot longer than if you are healthy. If you’re healthy, you come in quick, get treatment and get some shots up. For me, it’s a lot of rehab, conditioning on the court, more rehab, so the days are actually really long and tough mentally more than anything.”

Coming off a season in which he rotated between a starting and reserve role, Zeller averaged career highs in both scoring (11.1 points) and rebounding (7.1) in 23 minutes over 58 appearances, 19 of which were off the bench. The veteran big man is eager to get back into the mix and add more size, scoring and rebounding to the Hornets’ current rotation.

“The team looks good. Obviously, Gordon [Hayward] helps us a lot, LaMelo [Ball] helps. Those two guys and then overall, we’ve had different guys that have contributed to wins this season already, which is good. It’s exciting to see what we can become.”