Bobcats Acquire Josh McRoberts from Orlando

February 21, 2013

Charlotte Bobcats President of Basketball Operations Rod Higgins announced today that the team has acquired forward Josh McRoberts from the Orlando Magic in exchange for forward Hakim Warrick. McRoberts will wear No. 11. The Bobcats roster remains at 14 players.

“Josh McRoberts is a quality young big man who can play either post position for us,” Higgins said. “We look forward to adding his size and energy to our rotation.”

Currently in his sixth NBA season, the 6-10 McRoberts has career averages of 4.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, along with a career field goal percentage of .496 (444-896), in 246 games played for the Trail Blazers, Pacers, Lakers and Magic. In 41 games for Orlando this season, he averaged 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.7 minutes. Earlier this season he posted career highs of 14 rebounds on Nov. 25 against Boston and eight assists on Jan. 7 at Portland.

McRoberts was originally selected with the 37th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Trail Blazers after two years at Duke University, where he was a teammate of Bobcats guard Gerald Henderson during the 2006-07 season. He had his best overall season in 2010-11, when he averaged career highs of 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 22.2 minutes in 72 games played for the Pacers, including 51 starts.