Black History Month Employee Feature: Meet Reshad Brown

Throughout the month of February, Hornets.com will be featuring different employees across the organization’s multiple departments in conjunction with Black History Month.

Describe what you do with the Charlotte Hornets organization.

“As Senior Graphic Designer, I work with departments internally to bring their ideas to life. I work on a facet of projects, from designing marketing campaigns and large-scale graphics to logo development, photography and much more in-between. I also work closely with external vendors to ensure the timely delivery and installation of certain deliverables as well. Most things creatively involving the Hornets brand come through my department.”

What experience(s) have had the most significant impact on your career in sports?

“The most memorable and impactful moment in my career in sports were the events surrounding the NFL protests. This was the fall of 2017 when I was employed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Players choose to take a knee during the national anthem, bringing awareness to police brutality and social injustice. The response of those who opposed their demonstrations is what made this time the most challenging and eye-opening. It was an unfortunate reminder of the many prejudices that still exist in the country. During that time, I admired the response of Jaguars owner, Shad Khan, a minority as well, fully supporting the players, their voice and right to demonstrate.”

“Most importantly, these events showed the significance of a continued dialoged on equality and not separating sports from real-life events, because it affects us all. Which is why I appreciate initiatives like LeBron’s “More Than an Athlete”, humanizing players and shedding light on their personal lives outside the lines and inspiring our youth of tomorrow.”

“This is less of an experience, but I also love what I represent to my family, loved ones and local community. To be a representative of them in such a prestigious environment, and to have so many people that are genuinely proud of where I am as a professional, as a man, as a father and as a husband. I’m able to share certain experiences with them, that wouldn’t necessarily happen if I weren’t in sports. When I lived in Jacksonville, I was able to bring some of my family on the sideline for a game. My grandad is almost 80 and has been a die-hard Jaguars fan since its inaugural season, but had never been on the field, on the sideline. To be able to give those experiences to people that typically wouldn’t be able to do so is what makes what I do that much sweeter.”

What does Black History Month mean to you?

“It’s always a time of self-reflection, revisiting and educating myself on history, feelings of pride, charging myself to reevaluate what I’m doing and reassure that the things that my ancestors fought and died for aren’t in vain. It’s a time to really sit back and appreciate where we are as a country and society. Obviously, things can be a lot better, but can also be a lot worse. In reality, we’ve come a long way. To be able to see the fruits of their fights, and to highlight them, that’s why I appreciate Black History Month.”

How do you see yourself as a role model in the African-American community?

“I feel like it’s one of those things where you shouldn’t have to say you’re a leader. You should lead by example. I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a role model. I would hope that by my actions, I’m able to inspire minority youth and show them that certain things are attainable.”

“I enjoy mentorship. I take every chance I get to speak with and encourage minority youth, especially one of my younger cousins. Encouraging him to see his potential and the things he can achieve professionally. I enjoy our conversations because he is heavily into the arts as well. Sometimes things may be personally challenging for him in life and what he’s going through. We have that commonality in art and we can talk for hours about projects he’s working on and his inspirations. He’s able to look and see what I’m doing and be inspired. Those small things, like being available to people, I think that’s what being a role model represents. I would hope that if you ask others whose lives I’ve been able to impact, they’d say I am a role model, too.”

Are there any influential African-American role models in your life?

“Cleve Warren, my best friend’s dad. He’s currently the CFO for a college in Jacksonville. He inspires me on so many different levels – professionally, spiritually, as a husband, as a father. He’s such a balanced person. He’s done a lot within his community, professionally. He’s sat on a number of boards, he started a sports agency in the 90’s. He’s done so much professionally and climbed so many ladders. His hands have touched so many things, but he’s still so grounded in his faith and family. The conversations that I have with him, I’m constantly just trying to pull anything I can because he’s the type of person that I aspire to be. I just love the barriers that he’s broken in his professional career. From growing up during segregation to seeing where he is now as a man and professionally, it’s super inspiring.”

“With him, of course, you have your professional goals and aspirations, but you don’t let those successes define you as a person. You let your moral character define you as a person. What you do in the community, how are you with your family, your children.”