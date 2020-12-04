Basketball is Back: Hornets Open 2020-21 Season Dec. 23

Download Schedule to Your Calendar

December 4, 2020 – The NBA today announced the Charlotte Hornets schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 season, which will see the Hornets begin play on Wednesday, December 23, at Cleveland before returning home on Saturday, December 26, to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule is presented by iTek, the Official Printer of the Charlotte Hornets.

The first half of the schedule covers the period from December 22-March 4. The second-half schedule, which will cover March 11-May 16, will be released at a later date.

Highlights of the first-half home schedule include a matchup with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, December 27; a visit from two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, January 30; and a contest against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, February 20.

The Hornets are slated to play one nationally televised game on ESPN during the first half of the season, when rookie guard LaMelo Ball and his new team visit New Orleans to take on his brother Lonzo Ball and the Pelicans for the first time on Friday, January 8.

During the first half of the season, the Hornets are scheduled to play 38 of their 72 total games, including 20 of their 36 home contests. The first-half schedule includes 19 games against Eastern Conference opponents and 19 against Western Conference opponents.

Thirteen of the 20 home games are on weekend dates, including six Fridays, four Saturdays and three Sundays. The longest homestand of the first half is five straight games from February 12-20, while the team will conclude the first half with a six-game road trip from February 22-March 3. The Hornets have nine sets of back-to-back games, four of which will see them play both games at home. As the NBA seeks to reduce travel, the Hornets have four occasions during the first half of the season in which they will play two consecutive games against the same team in the same city, doing so on the road at Philadelphia (January 2 and 4), Toronto (January 14 and 16 in Tampa) and Orlando (January 24 and 25), as well as at home against Indiana (January 27 and 29).

All regionally available games will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. All 72 regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ and the Hornets App. FOX Sports Southeast and WFNZ will both air all four preseason games as well, when the Hornets host the Raptors on December 12 and 14 and visit the Magic on December 17 and 19.

On November 30, the Hornets announced that home games would be held without fans when the season begins, a decision that was made in consultation with state and local government officials and with health and safety as the top priority. The team will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to develop a plan that will allow fans to return to Spectrum Center in both a safe and timely manner, with the hopes that conditions will improve in the coming months and fans will be able to attend games later in the season.

The Hornets enter their third season under Head Coach James Borrego after an offseason that saw them add NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward, No. 3 overall NBA Draft pick LaMelo Ball and a trio of second-round draft picks to a growing young core that includes 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team selection PJ Washington, Devonte’ Graham, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, Malik Monk and more.

