Ball Starts Busy All-Star Weekend with Rising Stars Challenge

After missing out on his first chance at NBA All-Star Weekend last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, LaMelo Ball is making up for lost time with an action-packed schedule this time around in Cleveland, OH.

Ball tipped things off on Friday night playing for Team (Gary) Payton in the Clorox Rising Stars Challenge, an event that featured four teams comprised of the best first and second-year players competing in a single-elimination tournament. The first round was a race to 50 points, then the championship would be the first to 25, giving the eventual victor 75 total points in honor of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season.

Earlier in the evening, Team Isiah (Thomas) edged out Team (James) Worthy, 50-49, to advance to the championship. Team Payton got off to an early 16-10 lead in the ensuing contest before Team (Rick) Barry responded with a 17-6 run to go up by five. During this stretch though, Ball rolled in a layup for his first bucket, then hit a 3-pointer to help slow Team Barry’s momentum.

Things went back and forth in the race to 50, with Ball eventually banking in a second-chance layup to put Team Payton up 47-46. Jae’Sean Tate (Houston) then responded with a put-back on the other end to push Team Barry to within two points of the magic number. A pair of missed 3-pointers and then a lone free throw on Team Payton’s next three possessions left the door open a touch too long for Team Barry, as Tate dropped in an acrobatic layup to clinch the 50-48 win.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year ended up finishing with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting, two rebounds, one assist and two steals in the loss. Other Team Payton participants included four rookies in Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State), Bones Hyland (Denver) and Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago). Ball’s fellow 2020 draftee Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota) was also on the squad in addition to soon-to-be NBAer Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite).

Team Barry closed out the championship game on a 13-2 run – which was capped off by a Cade Cunningham (Detroit) 3-pointer and a free throw by Franz Wagner (Orlando) – to beat Team Isiah, 25-20. Cunningham was awarded the MVP after notching 18 points and nine assists on the night, becoming the first Piston to garner this award since Andre Drummond in 2014.

Friday’s action was just a small taste of what’s to come for Ball, who will now help close out the festivities on Sunday night when he becomes the fourth-youngest player in league history to take part in the NBA All-Star Game. Catch all the action starting at 8 PM ET on TNT.