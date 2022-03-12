Ball Movement Sparks Hornets’ Blowout Win

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Bridges Postgame

The Charlotte Hornets’ offense had been off and on the past few games for a variety of different reasons. But going into the second half of Friday’s road outing down in New Orleans, the scoring certainly got kicked up several notches and stayed there, leading to a 142-120 victory over the hometown Pelicans.

Miles Bridges (26) and Terry Rozier (25) led the charge with a 25-point performance each and the former added eight rebounds and a team-high-tying nine assists for a near-triple-double. As for Rozier, he canned 7-of-13 attempts from behind the arc, his most in a game since Dec. 27.

After a so-so start that resulted in a six-point halftime lead, Charlotte opened the third on a 19-6 run to take a 19-point lead just three minutes into the quarter. The visitors ended up shooting 62% and won the frame 42-27, to give themselves a 103-82 advantage heading into the fourth. New Orleans got its shot-making going down the stretch, but never got any closer than 13.

“I think our guys came out with the right mentality, the urgency to start that third quarter,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego following the win. “In that second quarter, we could have played a little bit better. We scored 36, but we knew giving up 31 was not going to be acceptable going into the third. It started with that first three-to-four minutes, make them call the first timeout and we executed that.”

Charlotte’s bench finished with 59 points, which included four players – Montrezl Harrell, Cody Martin, Isaiah Thomas and Kelly Oubre Jr. – all scoring in double figures. Pelicans rookie reserve Trey Murphy III poured in a career-high 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting (7-of-12 from 3-point range) to shatter his previous personal best of 12.

This 142-point showing wouldn’t have been possible without some outstanding ball movement by the Hornets. Together, the squad combined for 41 assists, just one away from tying the franchise record set on Feb. 11, 2014 against Dallas. Charlotte also shot 59.8% from the field (52-of-87, 22-of-47 from 3-point), its highest efficiency since Dec. 19, 2008 at Memphis (65.8%).

Added Borrego, “I saw a full commitment to move the ball and share it. We talked about it before the game. It’s no secret that when we move the ball and share the ball, we’re at our best. We’ve been one of the best offenses all year when we’ve been able to do that. Obviously, you have to make shots and tonight we made shots, but the attention was there. Everybody was touching the ball and it was just infectious.”

It should be noted that the Pelicans were playing without their two leading scorers in CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, as well as 2021 All-Star Zion Williamson, who still has not made his season debut. At this point of the season though, every win counts the same regardless of personnel and right now, it’s all about building on the ones you get and moving onto the next.

The Hornets will now close out their two-game trip on Monday, March 14 with a road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder beginning at 8 PM ET.