Bacon Scores Career High, Hornets Grind Out Win Over Golden State

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Bacon Highlights | Coach Borrego | Dwayne Bacon | Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets shook off some uncustomary ice-cold three-point shooting to take advantage of an injury-plagued Golden State Warriors squad, wrapping up their four-game road trip with a hard-fought 93-87 win on Saturday, Nov. 2 in San Francisco, CA.

Dwayne Bacon broke out of a mild stump to finish with a career-high 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in the victory. This is Bacon’s second 20-point performance in six outings this campaign after having three such games the previous two seasons.

Charlotte played from behind most of the night, finally pulling out in front with 8:41 remaining in the fourth. Both teams exchanged blows down the stretch until the Hornets found themselves leading 88-87 with 25 seconds to go. After forcing an errant Eric Paschall runner on the previous Warriors possession, rookie Cody Martin then deflected a Golden State inbounds pass off Damion Lee, giving Charlotte the ball.

Ten seconds later, Terry Rozier missed a pair of free throws, but Martin swooped in again for the offensive rebound, drawing a foul in the process. The Nevada product knocked down one free throw, missed the second and this time, it was Bacon grabbing the loose ball. Ky Bowman would tie him up, a jump ball ensued and once again, it was Martin grabbing possession. Rozier and Marvin Williams hit all four freebies in the final seconds to seal a second straight road win.

“[Cody Martin] had four big-time minutes,” said Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “Winning plays all over the place, especially defensively. Took charges, was vertical at the rim, got rebounds and big stops. To go down and get the loose ball, that 50-50 ball, that’s a winning play. He stepped up, made a big-time free throw. I’m really proud of him. He’s a winner. That’s why we have him. That’s why we drafted him. Big-time effort on his part.”

Terry Rozier notched his second-straight 20-point game, five rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Marvin Williams (11 points; 3-of-7 from three), PJ Washington (11 points) and Cody Zeller (10 points) also scored in double figures for Charlotte. The visitors held Golden State to just 32 second-half points, their fewest allowed in the final two quarters since Jan. 30, 2017.

“Just defense,” said Bacon, when asked about the key to pulling out the victory. “Trusting each other, trusting our principles. We locked in at the end of the game, got some key stops. We came into the quarter only down one. [Golden State] fought. You have to give them credit. Without all their key players, they fought and came out here and gave us a game.”

The big-bodied Paschall led the Warriors with a game-high-tying 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Glenn Robinson III and Bowman each had 16 points and Damion Lee (13 points) rounded out the Warriors’ double-figure scorers. Steph Curry (broken left hand), D’Angelo Russell (sprained right ankle) Draymond Green (sprained left index finger) were amongst seven total Golden State players unavailable because of injuries.

The Hornets shot just 5-of-29 from three-point range (17.2%), after leading the NBA in beyond-the-arc efficiency heading into the night (41.9%). Charlotte committed a season-low 123 turnovers though, translating to a mere 11 points for Golden State.

A three-game homestand now awaits the purple and teal as they return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to take on the Indiana Pacers starting at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.