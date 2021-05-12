Australian Rules Basketball: How the LaMelo Ball Effect Captivated the Land Down Under

Ask any American to name the first Australian city that comes to mind, and Wollongong isn’t likely to be heard very often, if even at all. Nestled on the southeastern side of the world’s sixth-largest country next to the Pacific Ocean, ‘The Gong’ as the locals call it sits within the Illawarra region of New South Wales, which is about 40 miles south of Sydney.

Known largely for its industrial and shipping lineage, Wollongong was put on the map like never before back in June of 2019 when teenage basketball phenom LaMelo Ball joined the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL). One of the league’s nine active clubs – eight of which are in Australia plus the New Zealand Breakers – the Hawks are the only franchise that has competed in every season since the NBL’s founding back in 1979.

Having already played professionally overseas once before with Lithuania’s Vytautas Prienai in a made-for-television event when he was barely just a teenager, the youngest Ball brother’s gap year options between his final high school season at Ohio’s SPIRE Institute and the NBA were fairly limited because of eligibility concerns. “I couldn’t go to college, so that pretty much made the decision easy right there,” he said. “It was either Australia or China and I chose Australia.”

Despite the aforementioned longevity, Illawarra hasn’t been considered one of the preeminent NBL teams in recent years. The Hawks have just one lone title to their name, the result of a 2-1 best-of-three Grand Final win over the since-folded Townsville Crocodiles twenty years ago. Regardless of laying claim to the NBL’s second-longest active championship drought, the squad still receives consistent adulation from the local fans and club supporters.

“It’s a blue-collar, working-class fanbase,” described Jeremy Loeliger, the NBL’s Commissioner since August of 2019. “Illawarra is a region rather than a city and a very beautiful place. It’s right on the ocean, picturesque, mountainous and at the same time, you’d expect it to be a tourist destination, but it’s really not. It’s an industrial location. We’ve had big steel works there for many, many years. As a result, it’s become a blue-collar town. The people there are fanatical about their sport.”

“The Hawks have been around Illawarra for such a long time,” said Aleeda Treuen, a season-ticket holder and mother of two boys; Zep, 13 and Ace, 11. “Basketball is part of the community. I’ve been going to the games since I was a child and played for Illawarra for about five years when I was a teenager. We’re so lucky we have a team here because not every regional city in Australia does. We have a lot of fans here and we go and watch their games. A lot of fans also travel to watch them play in different parts of Australia as well.”

Zep, a basketball player himself and certified youth referee added, “We’ve watched the Illawarra Hawks play for years and years. There’s a lot of energy. Like when the other team shoots free throws, you hiss and boo them. By the end of the game, you’ve probably lost your voice. About half the people have also probably lost their voices after the game.”

The Illawarra community is an indicative representation of just how popular basketball has become in Australia. The rise of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1980’s and 90’s is widely credited for getting the country hooked on basketball. According to a 2008 article on Australia’s Crikey.com, parents around this time began steering their children towards the sport and away from more violent alternatives like rugby and Australian rules football.

Eventually though, the quickly growing, expansion-hungry NBL started seeing numerous clubs join the league around the turn of the century, only for many to fold after just a few years, largely because of financial hardship. Fans began gravitating towards other sports simply for the sake of continuity and lack of turnover, causing attendance and interest in the NBL to plummet.

Enter Larry Kestelman, a Ukrainian-born, local entrepreneur and investor who purchased a 51% ownership stake in the NBL for AU$7 million in 2015, a rather staggering amount for a league struggling to survive. According to an August 2019 ESPN profile by Jake Michaels on Kestelman, it took only a few years for NBL crowds, broadcast viewership, and digital engagement to begin rising again under his leadership.

Also, in recent years, current or former NBA players like John Wall, Danté Exum, Zach Randolph, Al Harrington, Josh Childress (all South East Melbourne Phoenix), Victor Oladipo, Shawn Marion (New Zealand Breakers), Kevin Martin, Khris Middleton and Thaddeus Young (Brisbane Bullets) have all purchased ownership stakes in various NBL franchises.

Additionally, the recent successes of the National Team along with Australian and Australian-born players like Ben Simmons – the country’s first NBA All-Star – Kyrie Irving, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills, Aron Baynes and Matthew Dellavedova have only continued rekindling the country’s infatuation with basketball. And at the time of Michaels’ aforementioned publication, the NBL’s most high-profile undertaking was just around the corner.

Ball’s stay in Australia was all part of the NBL’s ‘Next Stars’ platform, a player development program that recruits primarily overseas players as they prepare to enter the NBA. The movement was loosely inspired by another American-born guard Terrance Ferguson, who signed with the Adelaide 36ers after his senior year of high school in 2016. Ferguson then went on to become a first-round draft pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder one year later.

“We ask teams to express interest in who would like to have whatever player it may be on their roster,” Loeliger explained. “Then we meet with the player, agent and families to determine what their needs are and which team is best suited for being able to address those needs. Those needs differ for everyone that we talk to.”

He elaborated, “LaMelo’s needs at the time were really interesting to me. Everyone knew he could ball, but based on what people had seen on him out on social media and elsewhere, there were still questions about whether he could play in a structured, professional environment in a really serious top-level league. It seemed to suit both parties in that he had a massive profile that we knew he would bring to the NBL immediately. I think he was ranked 46th on ESPN’s NBA Draft board at the time, which we knew was a massive underestimation of how talented and capable he was. There was a role for us to play there in giving him the opportunity to demonstrate his skills in that professional context.”

Along with Ball, other notable Next Stars products include now Orlando Magic rookie guard RJ Hampton, who suited up concurrently for New Zealand last season and 18-year-old Australian and Adelaide guard Josh Giddey, a potential lottery selection in this summer’s NBA Draft.

Two other players – forward Didi Louzada and guard Justinian Jessup – took a different route and joined the Next Stars program after they were already drafted into the NBA. Louzada, an early second-round pick by New Orleans in 2019, played one-and-a-half seasons for the Sydney Kings before just recently joining the Pelicans, while the Boise State alum Jessup was taken 51st overall by Golden State last November and is currently with Illawarra.

While Ball’s particular path to the NBA and pre-established popularity were fairly unique, he certainly wasn’t the first American player to spend a year overseas after graduating from high school. Brandon Jennings (Italy) and Emmanuel Mudiay (China) were both lottery picks in the 2009 and 2015 Drafts, respectively, after a season abroad, while Jeremy Tyler played in both Israel and Japan before being taken in the second round in 2011. Overall though, this avenue has produced a mixed bag of results at the NBA level, to say the least.

If one needed evidence of just how big basketball has become in Australia, look no further than local 25-year-old fan Elvan Dos Santos, who’s been following the sport for over half his life now. Growing up under two older brothers who worshipped Jordan’s Bulls, Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson, Dos Santos latched onto following the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2010 when Jordan became the franchise’s majority owner.

Dos Santos, who recently moved back to his native Melbourne on the southeastern Australian coast after living in northern Queensland where he played high-level Australian rules football, had mainly been using League Pass to watch NBA games, which air mid-day down in Australia. However, his interest in the NBL spiked immensely when he heard Ball would be signing with Illawarra.

“When we knew LaMelo was coming down here, we were just praying he’d play for a team in Melbourne so we could watch him play,” he said, referencing the lengthy eight-hour drive between his hometown and Wollongong. “It was just so hard when he came down. Everything was in high demand. It used to be so easy when Melbourne United played Illawarra, but last season, it was so hard to get a chance to see him play.”

By the time Ball landed in Wollongong in August of 2019, the excitement and anticipation were waiting for him in full force at the local airport. “It was sunny out there and I was expecting it to be really cold,” Ball recalled. “First impressions to me, I went there and was just happy. I was just ready to play for real. When I was in Lithuania, nobody was there, nobody spoke English, super cold. It was literally just a hotel and you’d look left, look right, look straight, look backwards – just snow. So yeah, I’d rather go to Australia.”

At one point during his stay, Ball appeared for a meet-and-greet at a Foot Locker store in Melbourne, a scene that Dos Santos, who was in attendance, described as, “just chaos. There were people running from like ten years old up until their forties just trying to get a photo with him. I had never seen anything like that. If an AFL (Australian rules football) player goes to Foot Locker, there would be probably fifty people.”

Ball made his Hawks debut against the defending champion Perth Wildcats on Sept. 20, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists in a 122-119 win as part of the NBL’s preseason Blitz Tournament on the island of Tasmania. The 2019-20 Hawks roster notably included 10-year NBA veteran guard Aaron Brooks – who suffered a career-ending Achilles injury in late October – and Josh Boone, a former first-round NBA Draft pick of the New Jersey Nets and 2004 NCAA National Champion at Connecticut.

NBL rosters are comprised largely of local Australians who rise through the club ranks, ex-American college players and then former NBA and EuroLeague players looking to squeeze out one or two more seasons at the professional level. Ball was really the first opportunity for NBL fans, maybe ever, to see one of the preeminent up-and-coming young talents in the sport before he broke out onto the NBA scene.

So, what was the driving force behind LaMelo-mania? Why and how did an entire nation’s sporting community fall head over heels for the then 18-year-old prodigy? It’s pretty simple actually – Australia had never before had a basketball celebrity that transcended the sport in this particular manner. LaMelo Ball was young, he was talented, he was stylish, cool, infectious, played with swagger and above all else, he was different.

“The first batch of jerseys were sold out,” said Dos Santos. “People were wearing them everywhere. If you live in Melbourne, you’d expect people to support a Victoria-based team, but you’d see people in the city wearing Illawarra Hawks jerseys of LaMelo. It was just weird. Everybody was talking about it when he and Hampton were playing here. SBS Television in Australia, every second or third ad during NBL games was about LaMelo and the Hawks.”

Wollongong’s WIN Entertainment Centre sits middle of the pack amongst NBL arenas in terms of capacity with about 6,000 available seats. Ball quickly became the city’s must-see attraction and from a broadcasting point of view, can’t-miss television across the entire country.

“We used to go to every single game they had every weekend to watch LaMelo,” said Ace Treuen. “When we went, the whole stadium was just packed full. You could barely even get in and out. It was really weird because like for normal games, it’s never that loud. But when we first went to watch LaMelo, everyone was screaming, throwing stuff onto the court. It was so funny.”

“You could just tell everyone was excited and waiting to see what he had in his bag,” Loeliger added. “I think there were people not so much in Australia, but other places that were wanting to see him fail. When I spoke with people about signing LaMelo Ball to play in the NBL, they laughed him up and said, ‘He’s going to be shown up on the highlight reel for years. He’s not the real deal. He’s not going to be as good as his older brother [Lonzo].’ In Australia, everyone just wanted him to succeed.”

And just like that, the spotlight on the NBL began shining bigger and brighter than it ever had before, and not just from within the confines of the Australian border.

“If you told someone twelve months earlier that the Illawarra Hawks game against Didi Louzada, Andrew Bogut and the Sydney Kings was going to be the most-attended, most-watched NBL game in history and two million of the viewers would be watching from the USA, nobody in their right mind would have believed you,” said Loeliger. “That’s exactly what happened. His matchup against RJ Hampton was our second-most watched game in history. The media attention here in Australia was really significant and noticeable from the USA and around the world in terms of new engagement on our social platforms and digital broadcasts.”

Roy Ward of The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Illawarra’s game in Sydney on Nov. 17, 2019 drew over 17,000 spectators, a new NBL record as Loeliger stated. At the time, matchups like this have helped league attendance rise 32% since the 2014-15 season, says Ward.

“The energy with commentators when LaMelo got the ball, it was totally different than when other players had it,” described Dos Santos. “You know that ‘ooh’ and ahh’ you hear in the crowd? That started to happen down here in Australia. Even if Illawarra was down twenty or thirty points, you’d still see LaMelo do a couple things and fans would stay. Normally when a team is down by that much here, fans will start leaving after three quarters.”

No game epitomized this sensation more than Illawarra’s home matchup with the Cairns Taipans on Nov. 25, 2019. Throughout the game, Ball just continued to attack the basket, generating multiple and-1 opportunities, while setting up his teammates for easy buckets. And getting a jump start on some international scouting was Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak, who just so happened to be in attendance.

Down three with under nine seconds remaining in regulation, Illawarra guard Sunday Dech drew the Cairns defense into the paint on a drive, then quickly turned 180 degrees to find a trailing Ball just outside the right three-point break. Ball knocked down the game-tying triple, sending the Hawks faithful into an absolute euphoric frenzy.

“Ten seconds to work with, they need a three,” yelled the television broadcast announcer. “LaMelo… AHHHHHHHH!!!! ICE THROUGH HIS VEINS!!!! EIGHTEEN YEARS OLD AND THE THREE HEARD AROUND THE WORLD!!!! Ball recalled, “I remember sending the game to overtime. Crowd was going crazy. I think that was the game Mitch went to, so I remember that, too. Maybe that’s where it all started. Honestly, the games are a nice environment. It really gets packed out. Crowd is all into it, chanting and stuff. I liked it.”

Later tied at 101 mid-way through overtime, Ball found teammate Tim Coenraad for a go-ahead three-pointer on the left side and then on the next offensive possession, blew past Cairns defender Majok Deng for a right-handed tomahawk jam. Up by three again with under a minute to go, Ball capitalized on a defensive mishap by blitzing through the lane and then switching his ball hand at the last second to bank in a southpaw-style layup.

And for good measure the next time down the court, he fired a wraparound bullet pass from right above the free-throw line out to the left break, where Dech connected on a catch-and-shoot three to ice the Hawks win. In total, Ball finished with NBL career highs in both points (32) and assists (13) to go along with 11 rebounds, fortifying himself as the youngest player in league history to record a triple-double performance.

“We knew who LaMelo was before he came to the Hawks, but I don’t think most people were familiar with him beforehand,” stated Aleeda. “It was just so cool to have him play for the Hawks because he’s so young, so cool and he’s just so talented. Going to watch him play, I was just amazed at how much of a team player he was. He would hardly shoot himself and always looking for passes to his teammates. It was lovely to watch him play and really, really special.”

Treuen’s sister, Neen Rolfs, wasn’t a huge basketball fan prior to Ball’s arrival, but she too, got swept up in the whirlwind and excitement. “LaMelo was just this small little bit that came to Australia that made people say, ‘Oh wow! Basketball’s like this really cool, amazing sport,’ that you want to go see even if you don’t go play basketball,” she said. “I love LaMelo and by him coming to Australia, we are now cool. It made us cool him being able to come here. We weren’t on the map before, but maybe we are now.”

“In Australia, everyone loves an underdog,” said Loeliger. “The fact that he was coming to one of the smaller teams amplified that a little bit. Illawarra is an underdog itself and constantly punches above its weight. He’s coming from the other side of the world, he’s not going to a glamorous showtime team. He’s rolling his sleeves up, coming to a blue-collar town and getting to work. For that reason and the fact that he’s just a lovely young guy, I think he was extremely well received and popular here, particularly with youngsters.”

One of the most satisfying elements about being a Hawks fan is the close, communal sense supporters share with the team. Players and coaches train in the same facilities as the youth basketball leagues and are never too busy to stop and say hello or sign an autograph. And adding Ball to the mix did nothing to change that. “Whenever I go to ref, the players are there practicing on Court no. 1. It’s great to see them play so close,” said Zep Treuen. Added Aleeda, “That’s really just how small the area is. Zep is going to ref his team games and he sees the Illawarra Hawks Coach and says hello and sees all the players training at the local stadium.”

Not only adored for just his basketball talent, Ball basically became an unofficial Australian and an adopted member of Wollongong’s tight-knit, prideful community. He played just once more after the Cairns game, posting a second consecutive triple-double in a loss to New Zealand. A bone bruise in his left foot suffered during a practice in early December sent Ball to the sidelines indefinitely. He ended up never donning the Hawks jersey again, electing to understandably prioritize his long-term health in preparation for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball finished his NBL career with averages 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals in 13 appearances, easily running away with the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. And of the 88 total assists he dished out, none were bigger than the one that took place off the court shortly before his departure. At the time, the Australian countryside was dealing with a historically awful bushfire season, convincing Ball to donate a month’s salary to help support relief efforts.

“I think he really felt the impact of the bush fires here because the Illawarra coach at the time [Matt Flinn], one of his family members lost his house in the bush fire,” explained Alleda. “I think the reaction of his coach touched LaMelo’s heart. It was just so lovely because it was a really, really bad time.” Rolfs added, “It was amazing that LaMelo would be generous enough to even want to help us out. He’s not even Australian. It’s got nothing to do with him, but he’s an eighteen-year-old kid giving us a hand.”

“All those rural country towns in Australia, they actually get a lot of money from tourism because that’s where the best scenic views are,” mentioned Dos Santos. “A lot of those places unfortunately burnt down just before COVID and then COVID hit as well and people still couldn’t go to those areas. At eighteen years old to do something like that, it’s huge.”

And perhaps just as quickly as he had descended onto Wollongong, Ball was up and back to the United States. The NBL season carried on though, with Perth eventual winning its fourth NBL title in five years and 10th overall following a COVID-shortened final in mid-March.

So, what came next for Australia’s newest, most famous basketball export? Back stateside, Ball recovered and began preparing for the next chapter in his basketball career, with plenty of uncertainty, waiting, waiting and then more waiting mixed in over a long calendar year. By the middle of August, clarity started to shine through when the league’s draft order was officially settled, leaving Minnesota, Golden State and Charlotte with the opening three picks.

For a lifelong Hornets fan like Dos Santos, an exciting scenario was beginning to unfold in that there was a strong chance that Ball could wind up landing with his favorite team. And low and behold, that’s precisely what transpired the night of November 18, 2020.

“I had a work engagement and I took it off,” admitted Dos Santos. “I couldn’t miss it. It was about 12 PM here. As soon as Golden State picked [James] Wiseman, I honestly started shaking. I’m recovering from a knee injury after I ruptured my ACL and I’m really paranoid about where I walk and run. When he got drafted, I was jumping and I hadn’t done that in a very long time. I went crazy. I hadn’t been that happy in a long time.”

Ball would make his preseason NBA debut against the Toronto Raptors in Charlotte a few weeks later, instantly grabbing the league’s attention and turning heads with his no-look passes and highlight-generating, flare-laden playstyle. And back in Australia, basketball fans wouldn’t let the fact that Ball was now halfway around the world stop them from showcasing their support.

“I was one of the only Charlotte fans down here and people at stores knew that,” said Dos Santos. “I’d go to the shopping centers to check out new shoes and things like that. They always used to give me a bit of strife about supporting Charlotte and such a mediocre team. Down here, it’s Philadelphia, Lakers, Milwaukee, teams like that. Now, it’s changed. Many of them have become Charlotte fans and embrace the team because of LaMelo.” Added Zep Treuen, “Whenever I go to play or ref basketball, at least four or five kids rock out in Charlotte Hornets jerseys with No. 2 now on the back and LaMelo’s name.”

ESPN’s NBA and NBL reporter Olgun Uluc reported in February of 2021 that Ball’s jersey was currently the top seller in Australia and second in New Zealand behind only native Steven Adams of the New Orleans Pelicans. In terms of overall team merchandise sales, the Charlotte Hornets are now the fifth-most popular NBA organization in Australia, trailing only the Lakers, Nets, Warriors and Celtics.

“What he’s done for the Hornets brand over here is really captivating,” stated Loeliger. “The impact on LaMelo going to the Hornets, it wasn’t a brand that had really been closely followed here in Australia since the Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning days. You see a lot of Charlotte Hornets gear getting around the place now. It’s had a really demonstrative, significant impact on the Hornets over here.”

Located within Spectrum Center, the Hornets Fan Shop regularly gets messages from overseas fans inquiring about team apparel, many of whom are indeed reaching out from Australia. Because of the tight turnaround between the draft and NBA season starting this year, it took longer than usual for the store to get Ball-specific product, forcing many customers to purchase customized jerseys online instead, which initially, were only available in domestic markets.

Said Senior Manager of Retail Operations, Lewis Hagerman, “As for our shop here at the arena, most of our jerseys were sold to local and domestic customers, but some found their way to Australia through a friend or family member in the United States. We’ve even done some video calls through Instagram, so fans see we’re in the shop and have the item they’re looking for!”

Ball has clearly become a star in Australia with seemingly no end to the fandom in sight. The sport was placed on a higher pedestal than ever before there thanks largely to the tantalizing play of an American teenager who helped shift the global sporting focus to Wollongong, the surrounding Illawarra region and the NBL itself.

“He made us feel like he wanted to be part of Australia,” Rolfs stated. “He was proud to be here and we were proud to have him. We love Melo and his family. It’s not just that he is cool and American, he’s a naturally gifted athlete. Australians really worship and support naturally gifted people. They’ll get behind them, buy their jerseys and support whatever team they go to.”

“[The NBL] has come leaps and bounds from where it was five years prior,” said Loeliger. “We laid all the foundation and groundwork for a really great product before LaMelo had arrived. We had four or five consecutive years of growth in both attendance and viewership in every year prior to him coming. I don’t anticipate attendance will be quite what it was last year [because of COVID], but certainly broadcast audiences continue to remain very strong, both in Australia and abroad. There are some fantastic young athletes in the Next Stars program and people have tuned in to see what they’re capable of.”

He added, “From a participation point of view, basketball over here is the second-most participated team sport after soccer, but it’s the fastest growing. LaMelo added to the ability for young kids over here particularly to relate more to the NBL. They love to see pathway stories of people coming from the NBL to the NBA. That helps them keep the dream alive that the same might be possible for them one day. We hope to certainly play a role in the journey of many people long after LaMelo came through the NBL to the ranks of the NBA.”

“I love to inspire kids,” said Ball, when asked about his impact on the Australian basketball community. “For a kid to go out there, see me play and then they want to play, it definitely means a lot. Every time I’ve gone overseas, it’s a culture shock for real. Experiencing things, going around the world, learning stuff, seeing other people, meeting other people, seeing what other people do, how other people interact – everything’s different. It definitely opened a whole different world in my head. That started when I first left the United States when I was fifteen and every time since then, I’ve just been gaining knowledge, stuff like that.”

Ball’s rookie season has added nothing but more excitement and anticipation to Dos Santos’ already borderline religious gameday routine. As previously mentioned, the Aussie is currently working his way back from a knee injury that he suffered playing Australian rules football. And throughout the lengthy recovery, Hornets basketball has provided Dos Santos with a thrilling, reliable outlet of entertainment, sport and to a certain extent, therapy, as well.

“I wake up in the morning and my energy when Charlotte’s playing – I message all of my group chats ‘GAMEDAY’ in capitals,” said Dos Santos, who has missed literally one game this season because of his reconstructive surgery. “I prep myself like I’m playing – coffee, big breakfast. Charlotte gameday is as close as I can get to playing. The day LaMelo got the triple-double [on Jan. 9 vs. Atlanta], I went out to a local bar afterwards and was just screaming his name and asking the waitresses if they knew what happened.”

He added, “I’ve gone through a few tough seasons, but I’ll never give up on the Hornets. “I love Devonte’ – he’s still my favorite. When you’ve got people your same age like this Charlotte young core and you see them all smiling during games, it just makes me smile.”

Loeliger described it as a “real outlet of emotion,” within the Australian basketball scene when Ball fractured his right wrist after falling in a game against the LA Clippers back on March 20. While it put a temporary damper on his spectacular rookie season, Ball’s injury was nothing more than a relatively short-term hurdle in the grand scheme of things as he quickly returned to the court roughly six weeks later. And rest assured, an entire continent across the Pacific Ocean was ready and waiting when he finally got back on the hardwood.

“He endeared himself to the public because of that underdog status,” said Loeliger. “He’s like a playful puppy when he was warming up or training and I think that just really appealed to the Australian public. They’ve really enjoyed seeing him go on and succeed and achieve what it was he set out to achieve. We just hope he remembers us fondly.”

“I just wanted to get better over the year and get ready for the NBA,” said Ball when asked about his lasting thoughts on the entire experience. “It’s cool whenever somebody takes you in. The fans were amazing. I just looked at it as one big thing to get to my goal. I never looked at it in a negative or a bad way. There’s a narrative of just being yourself and trusting yourself. Whatever you think your path is, that’s what you should go with and just stick with that.”