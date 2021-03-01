Another Miracle After Midnight in Sacramento

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | PJ Washington Postgame | Malik Monk Postgame

Hornets fans probably never thought they’d get an encore, but on Sunday night in Sacramento they did.

It was the Miracle After Midnight: Part 2

Charlotte fans might remember Troy Daniels and his double-overtime, game-winner back on Jan. 25, 2016 (into Jan. 26, 2016 on the East Coast) at Sacramento to give the Hornets a 129-128 win.

If you didn’t stay up late then, hopefully you did this time as the Hornets were able to pull out another thriller, 127-126, fueled by PJ Washington’s career-high 42 points and capped by a game-winning three-point play the hard way by Malik Monk.

A short-handed Hornets squad, playing without Gordon Hayward (right hand contusion), Cody Zeller (left hip contusion) and Devonte’ Graham (left knee discomfort), needed someone to step up against the Kings as Charlotte looked to even its record at 2-2 on the six-game trip.

Enter Washington, who obliterated his previous career-high of 27 points in the Hornets 2019-20 season opener, playing arguably the best game of his young career by getting things done in a number of ways. He connected on 15-of-23 shots from the field, including 5-of-8 three-pointers, while also making all seven of his free throw attempts. Washington also brought down nine rebounds, blocked two shots, had two assists and two steals in an impressive performance.

“I just tried to be aggressive the whole game,” Washington humbly said after the game. “I was lining up shots and knew I could make them, but credit to my teammates for finding me. This is on them. I’m just glad we came out with the victory.”

Trailing 123-115 with 1:09 remaining and De’Aaron Fox stepping to the free throw line for two shots after a Flagrant Foul Type 1 on LaMelo Ball, the victory did not appear to be in reach for the Hornets. But as they have done all season long, Charlotte refused to fold and resiliency would reign again.

First, Fox missed both free throws and Marvin Bagley III’s shot that ensued was blocked by Ball. Then, Terry Rozier - who was 1-of-8 from the field and 0-of-3 from outside the arc - stepped up and hit a clutch three to bring Charlotte to within 123-118. Two more missed Kings free throws, this time from Bagley III, kept the Hornets in it. Seconds later, it would be Rozier again who took the clutch shot and got fouled on a three-pointer by Harrison Barnes. Rozier calmly stepped up to hit all three free throws and make it a 123-121 game with 33.9 remaining. Fox then hit a floter for the Kings to counter and give Sacramento a 125-121 lead with 23.8 left.

Still not out of it, Washington would be there for yet another big shot for the Hornets, draining a three from the top of the arc with 17.0 remaining to pull Charlotte to within one, 125-124. Buddy Hield missed the first of two free throws for the Kings on their next possession, marking six straight misses at the charity stripe for Sacramento. Hield would hit the second to give the Kings a 126-124 lead with 10.7 remaining.

Then it was Monk time.

With the shot clock on his back, Monk was able to get past Cory Joseph and attack Richaun Holmes at the rim. Monk was fouled but still was able to convert and hit the and-one with 1.4 seconds remaining to seal the improbable win.

“He’s a fighter. At the end of the game, we want the ball in his hands. We know he’s going to make a great play for us,” Washington said of Monk. “He’s hit game winners before. He showed no fear on that play. He went up with aggression and tried to dunk it but got the and-one and we got out of here with a win.”

Monk finished with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field, marking his fourth-straight game with 20+ points off the bench for Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball also broke the 20+ point barrier, finishing with 24 points to go with a career-high 12 assists. It was Ball’s seventh double-double of the season, which leads all NBA rookies, with no other rookie having more than three. This was also Ball’s third 20 PT / 10 AST game, setting a franchise record for most such games in a rookie season for Charlotte.

Miles Bridges threatened another double-double of his own, scoring 13 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Hield led the Kings with 30 points, including 8 three-pointers, as he became the fastest person in NBA history to record 1000 three-pointers in their career, passing Golden State’s Steph Curry.

The Hornets will look to continue their winning ways on the West Coast when they visit Portland at 10:30 PM on Monday. Catch all the action on FOX Sports Southeast or WFNZ.