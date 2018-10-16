After Strong Offseason, Jeremy Lamb on Verge of “Dream” Job

Shooting guard Jeremy Lamb has played six NBA seasons – three with the Oklahoma City Thunder and three with the Charlotte Hornets. At each location, he learned a vital aspect about life in the league and now entering year seven, is ready to merge the two together.

When Lamb entered the NBA in 2012, he was a skinny, 6-5, 185-pound raw talent who was one year removed from winning an NCAA Title at Connecticut. Drafted by Houston in the lottery and traded to Oklahoma City, Lamb was buried on a Thunder team looking to make another run at the NBA Finals.

For any first-year player, learning curves can be steep in the NBA and in Lamb’s situation, there were even less opportunities available on a roster with championship aspirations. The now-26-year-old recognizes in hindsight that talent only gets players so far in the league.

“I’ve come a long way,” said Lamb. “When I first got in the league, I didn’t really know how to be a professional, but I was around a lot of professionals that helped me tremendously – Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison, Derek Fisher, Thabo Sefolosha, Caron Butler, Kendrick Perkins, Serge Ibaka.”

The cumulative inputs from this esteemed group of individuals ultimately provided Lamb with a wealth of information that he’s utilized daily even after being traded away from the franchise in 2015.

“A lot of people gave me a little bit of knowledge and it turned out to be a whole lot of knowledge. Even after I got traded, they’d still text me, ‘I see you young fella, keep working.’ It was good that they took me under their wing.”

Lamb’s playing time and productivity had gradual been trending upward by the time he landed in Charlotte. He had a solid handle on what it took to be an NBA player, but the next part of the equation would prove to be just as equally challenging.

“When I first got here, I felt like I knew how to be more of a professional, but I didn’t know how to sustain play because I had never really played a full season,” stated Lamb, who averaged 15.7 minutes across 49.3 NBA games per year with the Thunder.

“Now, I’m just trying to put it together in terms of eating, sleeping, working on my game, having a routine. Now, I know how to play an 82-game season. Having a routine, cold tubbing, eating the right foods, hydrating, lifting, being strong mentally through an 82-game season - those little things. Just putting those two things together.”

And by putting those two things together, Lamb is on the brink of reaching one of his long-time goals in the sport of basketball.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t want to start. That’s been my dream ever since I was young to start in the NBA. But also, winning is above all and I feel like if my role is to start, then that’s what I’m going to do. If my role is coming off the bench, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Lamb started all five of Charlotte’s preseason games, recording averages of 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a defensive rating of 100.4 in limited minutes. Barring an unexpected injury or other unforeseen development, Lamb will be the Hornets’ first-string shooting guard on opening night with Malik Monk coming off the bench.

“[Jeremy’s] done a great job,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “Making plays for others, shooting the ball, doing what we’re asking him to do defensively. He’s competing every night. He understands his role. He’s a great compliment to that first unit. Malik compliments that bench very well. My job as a coach is to [assemble] the best lineup that maximizes their time on the floor together. We’ve done that and I give Malik a lot of credit and I give Jeremy a lot of credit.”

Lamb averaged 15.7 points on 45.3 percent shooting (39.2 percent from three), 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 18 games as a starter last season, most of which came at the start of the year when Nic Batum was nursing an elbow injury. The Connecticut product finished the year with career highs in nearly every major statistical category.

“He’s not as skinny anymore,” said former college, now current teammate, Kemba Walker with a laugh. “He just understands the game a lot more. He’s just a better player, way more polished. He knows where to get his shots at. The game’s slowing down and I’m excited for him. He really deserves it.”

Lamb understands that with an increased role comes increased expectations. He thrived last season when suddenly asked to step in for Batum and hopefully, this year is no different.

“We’re relying on him a lot. We’re expecting huge things from him,” Walker added. “We’re all excited for him because we all know what he’s capable of. He can score with the best of them and we really try and bring that out of him. We need him, especially now that he’s starting.”

Jeremy Lamb has worked his entire basketball career to get to this position and be this heavily counted on. And he doesn’t want it any other way.