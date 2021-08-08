2021 Summer League Blog - Anticipation Culminates as We Tip Things Off Today

By Sam Farber | August 8 (10:00 AM)

We’ve made it to Las Vegas. Summer League 2021 is hours away from tipping off for the Hornets and there is a ton of excitement.

For me personally it’s the anticipation of something new. It’s my first time at Summer League having just joined the broadcasting team before the pandemic altered 2020/2021 season. There was no summer league, and there was no interaction, let alone in person interviews, with any of our players or coaches. This is the first time I really feel like I’m covering the team rather than watching it from a distance.

It feels like this week is more important than just a normal summer league. Yes, it’s an opportunity to see the newest crop of NBA players in person, and for some to prove they belong and earn a job, and that will always be important. But there is also the sense that this is the first step in a return to normal. A normal calendar, more normal fan attendance, more normal coverage, a more normal season.

There are also the obvious cues that things are not yet back to normal, and perhaps won’t be again for a long time. There are still strict health and safety protocols to adhere to, and just in general Las Vegas is very much more covered up these days. Masks are everywhere, even in 100+ degree heat.

More than anything, it is great to be able to see fans see our players again. One moment during travel that really made the magnitude of this return to Las Vegas stand out was watching people watch the Hornets players as they made their way through the airport. There’s that look of awe small children have seeing NBA players walk by. There are even some adults who have those same looks when they see these guys too. We’ve missed that. We’ve missed seeing fans react to the best in the world playing the best game in the world. And tonight the Hornets return to the floor to entertain and inspire again.