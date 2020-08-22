2020 Mock Draft Recap

By Drew Packham, NBA.com

Some notes after Tuesday’s Draft Lottery, which saw the Minnesota Timberwolves land the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Remember, the Consensus Mock Draft is a compilation of the best mock drafts around the web. We bring them together to come up with a good estimate of how the Draft could play out (last update: Aug. 21, 3:25 p.m. ET):

It’s not a complete consensus at No. 1, but pretty close. Eight of our 10 mock drafts envision the Minnesota Timberwolves taking Georgia’s Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick. Pairing Edwards with D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns could make for a solid trio for years to come. The two mock drafts not going with Edwards are ESPN and NetScouts – they both think the Wolves will take LaMelo Ball.



Things could get interesting with the No. 2 pick. The Warriors will have stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back from injury, so will they want to add a young player to the mix, or could they look to deal the pick for a more proven, established star? Whatever they do, they’ve got options, and most mocks (6 of 10) think the Warriors will grab Memphis big man James Wiseman . Having an athletic big man could be an enticing addition, but another option would be to add LaMelo Ball to the backcourt and let him run wild with Curry and Thompson. Wiseman is an interesting prospect -- while he is most likely to go No. 2, he is lower than Ball in our calculations, thanks to two mocks dropping him as low as No. 6 (Yahoo Sports) and No. 7 (SB Nation).



Speaking of LaMelo Ball , there’s no real consensus with the dynamic playmaker who spent last season in Australia playing with the Illawara Hawks. He’s spread pretty evenly between the top 4 picks, but no one has him slipping past the Bulls at No. 4.



Deni Avdija is likely going to be the first-ever Israeli player drafted in the lottery, as most see him going either to the Cavaliers at No. 4 or the Bulls at No. 5 (shows up five times here). He’s a prospect who could see his stock rise as teams continue to get more info on the Maccabi Tel-Aviv product.



Dayton’s athletic big man Obi Toppin is charting all over the board. Two mocks have him going as high as No. 3 to the Hornets, while Tankathon has him slipping all the way to 10, his lowest spot. Regardless, he seems to be a lock for the lottery.



Florida State could have two players drafted in the Lottery. Devin Vassell shows up on all 10 mock drafts, going as high as No. 6 and as low as 14th. Patrick Williams , meanwhile, is less certain to go in the lottery, but he appears most common to the Spurs at No. 11 or Pelicans at No. 13.



Overall, the first look at the mock drafts proves one thing: There is a lot of variety with very little consensus this year. The only positions even close to consensus are No. 1 and 2, but after that, no one appears more than four times in any other draft position. This could be a byproduct of the prognosticators not having as much information so soon after the lottery, or it could mean there’s just not as many sure things in this draft.



Ten players appear on all 10 mocks we survey: Edwards, Wiseman, Ball, Avdija, Onyeka Okongwu, Toppin, Isaac Okoro, Tyrese Haliburton, Killian Hayes and Aaron Nesmith

MOST COMMON PICKS

No. 1 (Timberwolves): Anthony Edwards (8)

No. 2 (Warriors): James Wiseman (6)

No. 3 (Hornets): LaMelo Ball (3)

No. 4 (Bulls): Deni Avdija, LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes (2)

No. 5 (Cavaliers): Deni Avdija (5)

No. 6 (Hawks): Tyrese Haliburton (3)

No. 7 (Pistons): Killian Hayes (3)

No. 8 (Knicks): Devin Vassell (3)

No. 9 (Wizards): Onyeka Okongwu, Isaac Okoro, Tyrese Haliburton (2)

No. 10 (Suns): Killian Hayes (3)

No. 11 (Spurs): Aaron Nesmith, Patrick Williams (3)

No. 12 (Kings): Cole Anthony, Saddiq Bey, Patrick Williams (2)

No. 13 (Pelicans): Saddiq Bey, Patrick Williams (2)

No. 14 (Celtics): Cole Anthony (3)

Most common (above): Pick at which the player is most commonly projected, with number of mock drafts in parentheses. For example, Anthony Edwards is projected to go 1st in eight of the 10 mock drafts listed below.

Top 14 (below): To calculate the consensus, we award 14 points for every mock draft in which the player went first overall, 13 for second, continuing to one point for the final lottery pick. The player with the highest point total represents the top overall selection, which is as follows:

1. Anthony Edwards | Minnesota Timberwolves

Georgia | Position: G | Height: 6-5

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 1 (8)

Athletic scorer has the ability and explosiveness to score in transition or as a spot-up shooter; should contribute immediately and eventually become a franchise-changing star

2. LaMelo Ball | Golden State Warriors

Illawarra Hawks (NBL)| Position: G | Height: 6-7

Status: International

Most Common: 2, 3 (3)

Dynamic ballhandler with innate passing ability who can step in immediately as a team’s point guard. Will need to work on his shot, but Ball is a franchise-changing guard



3. James Wiseman | Charlotte Hornets

Memphis | Position: C | Height: 7-1

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 2 (6)

Skilled big man has the size combined with athleticism to potentially become a dominant force on both ends of the floor

4. Deni Avdija | Chicago Bulls

Maccabi Tel Aviv | Position: G/F | Height: 6-9

Status: International

Most Common: 5 (5)

Plays like a guard, but has the size and length to give defenders fits; Aggressive, competitive playmaker with a great feel for the game

5. Obi Toppin | Cleveland Cavaliers

Dayton | Position: PF | Height: 6-9

Status: Sophomore

Most Common: 3, 5, 8 (2)

Dynamic athlete who was National Player of the Year thanks to big dunks and ability to shoot from the outside; combination of size and athleticism make him an intriguing option

6. Onyeka Okongwu | Atlanta Hawks

USC | Position: C | Height: 6-9

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 6, 7, 9 (2)

Raw, athletic big man has size and agility to become major finisher above the rim; Long wingspan and quickness make him potentially elite rim protector

7. Tyrese Haliburton | Detroit Pistons

Iowa State | Position: G | Height: 6-5

Status: Sophomore

Most Common: 6 (3)

Scoring guard put up good numbers (50.4% FG, 41.9% 3FG) in college; has the size and wingspan who can defend on the other end

8. Isaac Okoro | New York Knicks

Auburn | Position: F | Height: 6-6

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 5, 7, 9 (3)

A difference maker on both ends of the floor; can shut down opposing guards with a unique skillset, but needs to work on offensive game

9. Killian Hayes | Washington Wizards

Ulm, France | Position: G | Height: 6-5

Status: International

Most Common: 7, 10 (3)

American-born lefty shooter who played overseas has raw talent and playmaking ability, but needs to improve on shooting

10. Devin Vassell | Phoenix Suns

Florida State | Position: G/F | Height: 6-7

Status: Sophomore

Most Common: 8 (3)

Multifaceted, athletic wing with all-around game that should translate well to NBA; Has explosiveness and leaping ability who can also shoot well from the outside

11. Aaron Nesmith | San Antonio Spurs

Vanderbilt | Position: F | Height: 6-6

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 11 (3)

Possibly the best shooter in the draft, one who can score off the dribble, catch-and-shoot or in transition; has the size and length to become an elite player on both ends of the floor

12. Patrick Williams | Sacramento Kings

Florida State | Position: SF | Height: 6-8

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 11 (3)

Young big man has all the physical tools to become a lockdown defender; raw on offensive side of the ball, but showed flashes of a midrange game

13. Saddiq Bey | New Orleans Pelicans

Villanova | Position: G/F | Height: 6-8

Status: Sophomore

Most Common: 13 (3)

Prototypical 3-and-D player who can score in a variety of ways and defend multiple positions



14. Precious Achiuwa | Boston Celtics

Memphis | Position: PF | Height: 6-9

Status: Freshman

Most Common: 8, 12, 13, 14 (1)

High-energy, athletic defender who has the size and athleticism to guard several positions; Explosive on offense, but needs to work on offensive skillset

Last updated: Aug. 21, 2020 (3:20 p.m. ET)

MOCK DRAFTS

ESPN.com

1. LaMelo Ball

2. Anthony Edwards

3. LaMelo Ball

4. Obi Toppin

5. Deni Avdija

6. Onyeka Okongwu

7. Tyrese Haliburton

8. Isaac Okoro

9. Precious Achiuwa

10. Aaron Nesmith

11. Devin Vassell

12. Saddiq Bey

13. Patrick Williams

14. Killian Hayes

Last updated: Aug. 21

The Ringer

1. Anthony Edwards

2. James Wiseman

3. Deni Avdija

4. LaMelo Ball

5. Isaac Okoro

6. Devin Vassell

7. Tyrese Haliburton

8. Obi Toppin

9. Onyeka Okongwu

10. Killian Hayes

11. Aaron Nesmith

12. Saddiq Bey

13. Tyrese Maxey

14. Cole Anthony

Last updated: Aug. 20

The Athletic

1. Anthony Edwards

2. James Wiseman

3. LaMelo Ball

4. Isaac Okoro

5. Deni Avdija

6. Tyrese Haliburton

7. Killian Hayes

8. Obi Toppin

9. Onyeka Okongwu

10. Devin Vassell

11. Aaron Nesmith

12. Patrick Williams

13. Saddiq Bey

14. Aleksej Pkusevski

Last updated: Aug. 20

SI.com

1. Anthony Edwards

2. James Wiseman

3. Obi Toppin

4. LaMelo Ball

5. Onyeka Okongwu

6. Tyrese Haliburton

7. Isaac Okoro

8. Deni Avdija

9. Devin Vassell

10. Killian Hayes

11. Patrick Williams

12. Aaron Nesmith

13. Saddiq Bey

14. Theo Maledon

Last updated: Aug. 20

Yahoo Sports

1. Anthony Edwards

2. LaMelo Ball

3. Obi Toppin

4. Tyrese Haliburton

5. Deni Avdija

6. James Wiseman

7. Onyeka Okongwu

8. Killian Hayes

9. Isaac Okoro

10. Aaron Nesmith

11. Patrick Williams

12. Devin Vassell

13. Precious Achiuwa

14. Cole Anthony

Last updated: Aug. 20

Bleacher Report

1. Anthony Edwards

2. James Wiseman

3. LaMelo Ball

4. Deni Avdija

5. Obi Toppin

6. Tyrese Haliburton

7. Onyeka Okongwu

8. Devin Vassell

9. Isaac Okoro

10. Killian Hayes

11. Saddiq Bey

12. Patrick Williams

13. Jalen Smith

14. Precious Achiuwa

Last updated: Aug. 20

NetScouts Basketball

1. LaMelo Ball

2. James Wiseman

3. Anthony Edwards

4. Onyeka Okongwu

5. Dani Avdija

6. Obi Toppin

7. Killian Hayes

8. Devin Vassell

9. Tyrese Haliburton

10. Isaac Okoro

11. Aaron Nesmith

12. Cole Anthony

13. Patrick Williams

14. Kira Lewis, Jr.

Last updated: Aug. 20

Tankathon

1. Anthony Edwards

2. James Wiseman

3. LaMelo Ball

4. Killian Hayes

5. Deni Avdija

6. Onyeka Okongwu

7. Isaac Okoro

8. Tyrese Haliburton

9. Aaron Nesmith

10. Obi Toppin

11. Devin Vassell

12. Precious Achiuwa

13. Saddiq Bey

14. Patrick Williams

Last updated: Aug. 20

CBS Sports

1. Anthony Edwards

2. LaMelo Ball

3. James Wiseman

4. Deni Avdija

5. Isaac Okoro

6. Aaron Nesmith

7. Killian Hayes

8. Tyrese Haliburton

9. Obi Toppin

10. Kira Lewis, Jr.

11. Onyeka Okongwu

12. Cole Anthony

13. Patrick Williams

14. Devin Vassell

Last updated: Aug. 20

SB Nation

1. Anthony Edwards

2. LaMelo Ball

3. Onyeka Okongwu

4. Killian Hayes

5. Obi Toppin

6. Deni Avdija

7. James Wiseman

8. Devin Vassell

9. Tyrese Haliburton

10. Tyrese Maxey

11. Patrick Williams

12. Isaac Okoro

13. Aleksej Pokusevski

14. Cole Anthony

Last updated: Aug. 20

* * *

ESPN Insider: Jonathan Givony

The Ringer: Kevin O'Connor

The Athletic: Sam Vecenie

SI.com: Jeremy Woo

Bleacher Report: Jonathan Wasserman

Yahoo Sports: Krysten Peek

NetScouts Basketball: Carl Berman

CBS Sports: Kyle Boone

SB Nation: Ricky O’Donnell