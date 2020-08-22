2020 Mock Draft Recap
Following Mock Drafts Around the Web
By Drew Packham, NBA.com
Some notes after Tuesday’s Draft Lottery, which saw the Minnesota Timberwolves land the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Remember, the Consensus Mock Draft is a compilation of the best mock drafts around the web. We bring them together to come up with a good estimate of how the Draft could play out (last update: Aug. 21, 3:25 p.m. ET):
- It’s not a complete consensus at No. 1, but pretty close. Eight of our 10 mock drafts envision the Minnesota Timberwolves taking Georgia’s Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick. Pairing Edwards with D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns could make for a solid trio for years to come. The two mock drafts not going with Edwards are ESPN and NetScouts – they both think the Wolves will take LaMelo Ball.
- Things could get interesting with the No. 2 pick. The Warriors will have stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back from injury, so will they want to add a young player to the mix, or could they look to deal the pick for a more proven, established star? Whatever they do, they’ve got options, and most mocks (6 of 10) think the Warriors will grab Memphis big man James Wiseman. Having an athletic big man could be an enticing addition, but another option would be to add LaMelo Ball to the backcourt and let him run wild with Curry and Thompson. Wiseman is an interesting prospect -- while he is most likely to go No. 2, he is lower than Ball in our calculations, thanks to two mocks dropping him as low as No. 6 (Yahoo Sports) and No. 7 (SB Nation).
- Speaking of LaMelo Ball, there’s no real consensus with the dynamic playmaker who spent last season in Australia playing with the Illawara Hawks. He’s spread pretty evenly between the top 4 picks, but no one has him slipping past the Bulls at No. 4.
- Deni Avdija is likely going to be the first-ever Israeli player drafted in the lottery, as most see him going either to the Cavaliers at No. 4 or the Bulls at No. 5 (shows up five times here). He’s a prospect who could see his stock rise as teams continue to get more info on the Maccabi Tel-Aviv product.
- Dayton’s athletic big man Obi Toppin is charting all over the board. Two mocks have him going as high as No. 3 to the Hornets, while Tankathon has him slipping all the way to 10, his lowest spot. Regardless, he seems to be a lock for the lottery.
- Florida State could have two players drafted in the Lottery. Devin Vassell shows up on all 10 mock drafts, going as high as No. 6 and as low as 14th. Patrick Williams, meanwhile, is less certain to go in the lottery, but he appears most common to the Spurs at No. 11 or Pelicans at No. 13.
- Overall, the first look at the mock drafts proves one thing: There is a lot of variety with very little consensus this year. The only positions even close to consensus are No. 1 and 2, but after that, no one appears more than four times in any other draft position. This could be a byproduct of the prognosticators not having as much information so soon after the lottery, or it could mean there’s just not as many sure things in this draft.
- Ten players appear on all 10 mocks we survey: Edwards, Wiseman, Ball, Avdija, Onyeka Okongwu, Toppin, Isaac Okoro, Tyrese Haliburton, Killian Hayes and Aaron Nesmith
MOST COMMON PICKS
No. 1 (Timberwolves): Anthony Edwards (8)
No. 2 (Warriors): James Wiseman (6)
No. 3 (Hornets): LaMelo Ball (3)
No. 4 (Bulls): Deni Avdija, LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes (2)
No. 5 (Cavaliers): Deni Avdija (5)
No. 6 (Hawks): Tyrese Haliburton (3)
No. 7 (Pistons): Killian Hayes (3)
No. 8 (Knicks): Devin Vassell (3)
No. 9 (Wizards): Onyeka Okongwu, Isaac Okoro, Tyrese Haliburton (2)
No. 10 (Suns): Killian Hayes (3)
No. 11 (Spurs): Aaron Nesmith, Patrick Williams (3)
No. 12 (Kings): Cole Anthony, Saddiq Bey, Patrick Williams (2)
No. 13 (Pelicans): Saddiq Bey, Patrick Williams (2)
No. 14 (Celtics): Cole Anthony (3)
Most common (above): Pick at which the player is most commonly projected, with number of mock drafts in parentheses. For example, Anthony Edwards is projected to go 1st in eight of the 10 mock drafts listed below.
Top 14 (below): To calculate the consensus, we award 14 points for every mock draft in which the player went first overall, 13 for second, continuing to one point for the final lottery pick. The player with the highest point total represents the top overall selection, which is as follows:
1. Anthony Edwards | Minnesota Timberwolves
Georgia | Position: G | Height: 6-5
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 1 (8)
Athletic scorer has the ability and explosiveness to score in transition or as a spot-up shooter; should contribute immediately and eventually become a franchise-changing star
2. LaMelo Ball | Golden State Warriors
Illawarra Hawks (NBL)| Position: G | Height: 6-7
Status: International
Most Common: 2, 3 (3)
Dynamic ballhandler with innate passing ability who can step in immediately as a team’s point guard. Will need to work on his shot, but Ball is a franchise-changing guard
3. James Wiseman | Charlotte Hornets
Memphis | Position: C | Height: 7-1
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 2 (6)
Skilled big man has the size combined with athleticism to potentially become a dominant force on both ends of the floor
4. Deni Avdija | Chicago Bulls
Maccabi Tel Aviv | Position: G/F | Height: 6-9
Status: International
Most Common: 5 (5)
Plays like a guard, but has the size and length to give defenders fits; Aggressive, competitive playmaker with a great feel for the game
5. Obi Toppin | Cleveland Cavaliers
Dayton | Position: PF | Height: 6-9
Status: Sophomore
Most Common: 3, 5, 8 (2)
Dynamic athlete who was National Player of the Year thanks to big dunks and ability to shoot from the outside; combination of size and athleticism make him an intriguing option
6. Onyeka Okongwu | Atlanta Hawks
USC | Position: C | Height: 6-9
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 6, 7, 9 (2)
Raw, athletic big man has size and agility to become major finisher above the rim; Long wingspan and quickness make him potentially elite rim protector
7. Tyrese Haliburton | Detroit Pistons
Iowa State | Position: G | Height: 6-5
Status: Sophomore
Most Common: 6 (3)
Scoring guard put up good numbers (50.4% FG, 41.9% 3FG) in college; has the size and wingspan who can defend on the other end
8. Isaac Okoro | New York Knicks
Auburn | Position: F | Height: 6-6
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 5, 7, 9 (3)
A difference maker on both ends of the floor; can shut down opposing guards with a unique skillset, but needs to work on offensive game
9. Killian Hayes | Washington Wizards
Ulm, France | Position: G | Height: 6-5
Status: International
Most Common: 7, 10 (3)
American-born lefty shooter who played overseas has raw talent and playmaking ability, but needs to improve on shooting
10. Devin Vassell | Phoenix Suns
Florida State | Position: G/F | Height: 6-7
Status: Sophomore
Most Common: 8 (3)
Multifaceted, athletic wing with all-around game that should translate well to NBA; Has explosiveness and leaping ability who can also shoot well from the outside
11. Aaron Nesmith | San Antonio Spurs
Vanderbilt | Position: F | Height: 6-6
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 11 (3)
Possibly the best shooter in the draft, one who can score off the dribble, catch-and-shoot or in transition; has the size and length to become an elite player on both ends of the floor
12. Patrick Williams | Sacramento Kings
Florida State | Position: SF | Height: 6-8
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 11 (3)
Young big man has all the physical tools to become a lockdown defender; raw on offensive side of the ball, but showed flashes of a midrange game
13. Saddiq Bey | New Orleans Pelicans
Villanova | Position: G/F | Height: 6-8
Status: Sophomore
Most Common: 13 (3)
Prototypical 3-and-D player who can score in a variety of ways and defend multiple positions
14. Precious Achiuwa | Boston Celtics
Memphis | Position: PF | Height: 6-9
Status: Freshman
Most Common: 8, 12, 13, 14 (1)
High-energy, athletic defender who has the size and athleticism to guard several positions; Explosive on offense, but needs to work on offensive skillset
Last updated: Aug. 21, 2020 (3:20 p.m. ET)
MOCK DRAFTS
1. LaMelo Ball
2. Anthony Edwards
3. LaMelo Ball
4. Obi Toppin
5. Deni Avdija
6. Onyeka Okongwu
7. Tyrese Haliburton
8. Isaac Okoro
9. Precious Achiuwa
10. Aaron Nesmith
11. Devin Vassell
12. Saddiq Bey
13. Patrick Williams
14. Killian Hayes
Last updated: Aug. 21
1. Anthony Edwards
2. James Wiseman
3. Deni Avdija
4. LaMelo Ball
5. Isaac Okoro
6. Devin Vassell
7. Tyrese Haliburton
8. Obi Toppin
9. Onyeka Okongwu
10. Killian Hayes
11. Aaron Nesmith
12. Saddiq Bey
13. Tyrese Maxey
14. Cole Anthony
Last updated: Aug. 20
1. Anthony Edwards
2. James Wiseman
3. LaMelo Ball
4. Isaac Okoro
5. Deni Avdija
6. Tyrese Haliburton
7. Killian Hayes
8. Obi Toppin
9. Onyeka Okongwu
10. Devin Vassell
11. Aaron Nesmith
12. Patrick Williams
13. Saddiq Bey
14. Aleksej Pkusevski
Last updated: Aug. 20
1. Anthony Edwards
2. James Wiseman
3. Obi Toppin
4. LaMelo Ball
5. Onyeka Okongwu
6. Tyrese Haliburton
7. Isaac Okoro
8. Deni Avdija
9. Devin Vassell
10. Killian Hayes
11. Patrick Williams
12. Aaron Nesmith
13. Saddiq Bey
14. Theo Maledon
Last updated: Aug. 20
1. Anthony Edwards
2. LaMelo Ball
3. Obi Toppin
4. Tyrese Haliburton
5. Deni Avdija
6. James Wiseman
7. Onyeka Okongwu
8. Killian Hayes
9. Isaac Okoro
10. Aaron Nesmith
11. Patrick Williams
12. Devin Vassell
13. Precious Achiuwa
14. Cole Anthony
Last updated: Aug. 20
1. Anthony Edwards
2. James Wiseman
3. LaMelo Ball
4. Deni Avdija
5. Obi Toppin
6. Tyrese Haliburton
7. Onyeka Okongwu
8. Devin Vassell
9. Isaac Okoro
10. Killian Hayes
11. Saddiq Bey
12. Patrick Williams
13. Jalen Smith
14. Precious Achiuwa
Last updated: Aug. 20
1. LaMelo Ball
2. James Wiseman
3. Anthony Edwards
4. Onyeka Okongwu
5. Dani Avdija
6. Obi Toppin
7. Killian Hayes
8. Devin Vassell
9. Tyrese Haliburton
10. Isaac Okoro
11. Aaron Nesmith
12. Cole Anthony
13. Patrick Williams
14. Kira Lewis, Jr.
Last updated: Aug. 20
1. Anthony Edwards
2. James Wiseman
3. LaMelo Ball
4. Killian Hayes
5. Deni Avdija
6. Onyeka Okongwu
7. Isaac Okoro
8. Tyrese Haliburton
9. Aaron Nesmith
10. Obi Toppin
11. Devin Vassell
12. Precious Achiuwa
13. Saddiq Bey
14. Patrick Williams
Last updated: Aug. 20
1. Anthony Edwards
2. LaMelo Ball
3. James Wiseman
4. Deni Avdija
5. Isaac Okoro
6. Aaron Nesmith
7. Killian Hayes
8. Tyrese Haliburton
9. Obi Toppin
10. Kira Lewis, Jr.
11. Onyeka Okongwu
12. Cole Anthony
13. Patrick Williams
14. Devin Vassell
Last updated: Aug. 20
1. Anthony Edwards
2. LaMelo Ball
3. Onyeka Okongwu
4. Killian Hayes
5. Obi Toppin
6. Deni Avdija
7. James Wiseman
8. Devin Vassell
9. Tyrese Haliburton
10. Tyrese Maxey
11. Patrick Williams
12. Isaac Okoro
13. Aleksej Pokusevski
14. Cole Anthony
Last updated: Aug. 20
* * *
ESPN Insider: Jonathan Givony
The Ringer: Kevin O'Connor
The Athletic: Sam Vecenie
SI.com: Jeremy Woo
Bleacher Report: Jonathan Wasserman
Yahoo Sports: Krysten Peek
NetScouts Basketball: Carl Berman
CBS Sports: Kyle Boone
SB Nation: Ricky O’Donnell
