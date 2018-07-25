The Lil’ Stingers are your Charlotte Hornets kids dance team! They’re comprised of kids with energetic, outgoing personalities with the best dance moves around. Appealing to both kids and adults alike and performing at select games throughout the season, these kids keep the energy up all game long!

AUDITIONS

Saturday, August 25

Spectrum Center | 5th Street Entrance

333 East Trade Street Charlotte, NC 28202

LIL’ STINGERS WORKSHOP

AUGUST 2, 6:15 PM – 7:30 PM | AUGUST 12, 6 PM – 7:15 PM

MoveStudio Charlotte

1111 Hawthorne Ln. #101

Charlotte, NC 28205

Questions? Email Critesha at critesha@gmail.com

PRE-AUDITION MASTER CLASS

AUGUST 23, 6:30 PM – 8 PM

MoveStudio Charlotte

1111 Hawthorne Ln. #101

Charlotte, NC 28205

Questions? Email Critesha at critesha@gmail.com

REQUIREMENTS

Boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13

Must be at least 8 years of age by August 25, 2018

Must be 13 years old or under as of January 31, 2019

Parent or legal guardian must be present at time of registration to sign waiver

Child must be able to stay for the entire duration of auditions and cannot arrive late or leave early

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Can I stay and watch my child audition?

No, auditions are closed. We anticipate auditions lasting two hours.

What will auditions look like?

Choreography will be taught day-of and will include a free-style portion.

What should my child wear?

Dress to impress with Hornets colors of purple and teal. Shoes with non-marking soles are also required.

Will the team be selected day of?

Semi-finalists will be selected and notified in the following days of the next steps.

How often do the Lil Stingers perform?

Generally they perform once a month during the season and also at occasional events throughout the year.

How often do the Lil’ Stingers practice?

Typically they practice on Tuesdays and Sundays. Practices are also closed.

I still have more questions. Who should I contact?

Email Critesha at critesha@gmail.com