2017-18 Season Recap | Treveon Graham

After seemingly coming out of nowhere to make the Hornets roster last year, combo forward Treveon Graham took another step in his NBA career as a defensive and three-point specialist off the bench this season.

Thanks to another strong Summer League showing, Graham started the year with sizeable minutes in the Hornets rotation with the absences of Nic Batum (elbow) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal). He appeared in 10 of the first 11 games of the season, posting averages of 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 20.5 minutes as a reserve.

The third-year pro saw his playing time fluctuate a bit with a healthy roster, but he continued building on his reputation as a versatile defender who could space the floor. He got back in the rotation for good in late December and averaged 4.3 points on 42.9 percent shooting (42.4 percent from three) and 1.9 rebounds in 42-straight appearances through March 24.

Graham would miss the final five games of the season after sustaining a concussion in a road game against the Washington Wizards on March 31. He finished the year having played in 63 total contests for the Hornets after registering 27 appearances in 2016-17.

Heading into unrestricted free agency, Graham proved his worth once again this season as a reliable two-way bench player whose skillset was predicated on toughness, versatility and intelligence.

By the Numbers

Graham averaged 4.3 points on 43.4 percent shooting (41.2 percent from three) and 1.9 rebounds in 16.7 minutes across 63 total appearances this season.

He established new career highs with 14 points and four made three-pointers in a win over Milwaukee on Dec. 23. He matched that scoring output with 14 points in Atlanta on Jan. 31 and then surpassed it with 15 points in Phoenix on Feb. 4.

In a win against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 27, Graham became the fourth different player in franchise history and first since Bobby Phills in 1999 to record multiple three-point field goals and at least four steals off the bench. The four takeaways were also a new career high for Graham.

What’s Next

Graham has completed the final year of his current contract and is an unrestricted free agent. Right now, he is free to sign with any team he chooses this coming summer.

Exit Interview Quote

“I would love to come back to Charlotte. I built a home here and I love it here. Right now, [I’m] getting my body and my skill work ready for whatever, wherever I do end up. But like I said, I would love to be here and in Charlotte.” – Treveon Graham