2017-18 Season Recap | Michael Carter-Williams

One of three free agent point guards added to the Hornets roster last summer, Michael Carter-Williams shined defensively for the team this year, although his availability was hampered by both preseason and late-season injuries.

After a one-year tenure with the Chicago Bulls, Carter-Williams chose to sign with Charlotte last July, putting his basketball future entirely in his own hands after being traded twice in his career. An offseason medical procedure on both knees delayed his Hornets debut until Nov. 5 and he missed the first nine games of the campaign.

Once Carter-Williams returned to action, he eventually established himself as a lengthy and athletic defense-first guard in the Hornets’ second unit. He ranked 10th in defensive real plus-minus amongst all NBA point guards this season (1.18), an ESPN-generated statistic that estimates a player’s “on-court impact on team defensive performance, measured in points allowed per 100 defensive possessions.”

Carter-Williams’ season came to an abrupt end on March 4 after he suffered a sprained left shoulder in a road loss to the Toronto Raptors that eventually required surgery. It was a disappointing turn of events for Carter-Williams as injuries continue to unfortunately be a reoccurring theme in his NBA career thus far.

Although not the year he envisioned when signing with the Hornets, Michael Carter-Williams still presented himself as one of the most defensively versatile point guards in the league this season.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



Michael Carter-Williams Through the Season Check out scenes of Michael Carter-Williams during the 2017-2018 Season.

By the Numbers

Carter-Williams averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 16.1 minutes over 52 total appearances this season for the Hornets.

He registered an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.23, which was the highest single-season mark of his five-year NBA career. He also had a personal-best 0.85 steal-to-turnover ratio as well.

On a per 36-minute basis, Carter-Williams led all Charlotte players with at least 50 appearances this season in deflections per game (3.2) and loose balls recovered per game (1.9).

What’s Next

Carter-Williams has completed his current contract and is an unrestricted free agent. As of now, he is free to sign with any team he chooses.

Exit Interview Quote

“There were some ups and downs. I was coming off an injury coming into the season and I had to do a lot to get back. I got back [and] it was a little rough for me at first and as the season went on, each month, it got better and better. We found a rhythm for a little while and then we were battling injuries all year. So, it was tough for us.” – Michael Carter-Williams