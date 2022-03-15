Women Changing The Game: Janine Flaxer

Project Manager, Digital Strategy & Innovation

What has been your experience as a woman working in professional sports?

My experience as a woman working in professional sports has been incredibly positive. From my first day as an intern to now as a project manager, I’ve felt supported and encouraged to do my best work as a true member of the project teams and department I’m a part of. Learning the sports industry is difficult, as it’s really a combination of other industries (business strategy, data analytics, marketing, broadcast services, etc.) in one larger industry. And in project management, you’re immersed in it all. My experience here at the HEAT includes learning from management and leadership, many of whom are women, who keep their doors open for mentorship and guidance – ready to help me along my journey. Additionally, I’ve also grown so much professionally as a woman in the project management industry because my direct manager is there to help me down the path. His guidance and wisdom help keep my projects successful, but it’s his advocacy for me and his trust in me that makes me believe in myself and my ability to get the job done. At first, it was difficult to walk into the room and be the only woman AND youngest person in the room, but with his support, my head is held up high knowing there is a reason I have a seat at the table. Without this support from him and the leaders in this organization, I wouldn’t be the woman nor the project manager I am today.

In your opinion, what role do women play in our much talked about “HEAT Culture”?

In my mind, HEAT culture is always about striving to succeed and working with your team to get to the finish line. The women of the HEAT are exactly that – we are all skilled in what we do and we use that skill and strength to build each other up. We push every day to say what needs to be said and tackle problems head-on, all while advocating for and building each other up to be a part of the same team. We bring a unique perspective to a male-dominated industry and since my first day here, I’ve seen women across the organization continually challenge “success” and push themselves and each other to change, innovate and evolve. And as “HEAT culture” starts at the top with Pat Riley on the basketball side, it starts with our female leaders on the executive team and senior staff. These women are incredibly smart, passionate, and courageous, and their shared go-getter mindset inspires the rest of us to work just a little bit harder each and every day. Because I know they made it to the top, I’m motivated to get there too (eventually!)

A moment in time where you thought, “Wow, I have a cool job.”

The first time I realized I had a “cool job” was at the start of the 2021-22 season when the HEAT Jersey Lab came to life and the AT&T East Plaza signage was installed. I’m very much a person who likes to share experiences with those around me, and this was the first time family and friends could see my projects come to fruition. Because of their location along the concourse, I could see both the store and the signage in one snapshot, and it made me proud of the hard work the project teams put in to make these experiences a success. Not only did I feel like the projects were cool and that we made a positive impact on the experience at the Arena, but I realized that my favorite part about my cool job was working with the incredible people on each of the teams I’m a part of.

What unique aspects of your role get you excited?

The best part about my job is public speaking and being able to lead meetings. When I was a little girl in elementary school, the best part of my day was getting picked to read a paragraph out loud to the rest of the class or complete the math equation on the board in front of everyone. As I got older, I was the first one to volunteer to present my project to the rest of the class. When I started working at the HEAT, I realized that these favorite things of mine from when I was younger were now a very important part of my job and that’s why I love it so much! Whether I’m leading a kickoff meeting with my project team or presenting a project to the executive staff, I am able to have a voice in the room and bring my personality to public speaking. I’m my best self when I’m in a fun pair of heels standing tall (at my 4’11” height) talking about really great work the project team accomplished.

What’s something you’ve done to take care of your mental health this year?

Even though basketball has a game season and an off-season, my job is constantly busy – there’s never downtime when it comes to projects! Especially during the pandemic, I’ve had to learn how to best balance stress when it inevitably comes from being busy. I could say that my newfound love of running at the beach or the hours spent in the kitchen cooking new recipes have been the most productive for my mental health, but absolutely nothing comes close to a solo dance party. Pick out your favorite song, turn up the volume and just start dancing. Singing along is definitely encouraged too! This is the best way to destress between rounds of meetings and it only takes five minutes. I’m able to clear my mind and release stress little by little throughout the day so it doesn’t build up at the end.

Have you had any strong female leaders that have "changed the game" for you?

Without a doubt – Jennifer Alvarez, VP of Creative and Digital Marketing here at the HEAT. Not only is her story as an intern turned VP incredibly inspiring, but her confidence and drive to be successful push you to be your best self in every situation. Since I was an intern, Jennifer has been there to help mentor me in leadership and professional development and her door always remains open to giving advice. Her stories about how she created ideas and altered the course of HEAT history make me want to just simply show up to work every day to witness this success. The biggest thing she taught me is to remember why I have a seat at the table and to not be afraid to speak up, which has helped me in each project I’ve been a part of. I can now lead a project with a mindset of “I’ve got this!” instead of “I think I’ve got this…”. I continue to be in awe of her wisdom and professional skill as she leads the creative and digital marketing team and I look forward to seeing the many incredible things she’ll do in the future.

How important is it in your role to develop and empower the next generation of women leaders? What steps will you take to make this happen?

One of the things I make sure to state in almost every email I send is “as always, please let me know if you have any questions or concerns”. My coworkers will also tell you that in meetings where a new concept is introduced or lots of information was discussed, I will end the meeting by saying “reach out any time, I’m just a phone call away”. Because my job involves learning a little bit from a lot of different department experts, I always think it’s important to pass that knowledge off to the rest of the project team, my department, or others I’m working within the organization so we can all be on the same page. Learning from others and supporting one another moving forward is an important way to succeed in this industry, and I’m ready to help however I can. This is especially imperative in developing and supporting those who are younger than me trying to make an impact in sports. Through mentoring, having 1:1 conversations, and keeping my door open to anyone, I’m always there to help solve problems, give advice or just simply be a friend. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without the help of other women who guided me along the way – from high school teachers to college professors to my family and friends who have all given me the tools to succeed. And I’m excited to give that support to the next generation as I continue along in my career.

Is there a quote that resonates with you in your everyday life?

As I was finishing my internship here at the HEAT before returning to my senior year of college, the EVP of Business Strategy Matthew Jafarian said that “if you’re the smartest person in the room, find another room.” I have always wanted to surround myself with smart, outgoing people who I can learn from, but this quote really took it up a notch and made me actually want to come back to work at the HEAT after college. Here at the HEAT, and especially in the digital strategy and innovation department, I’m surrounded by experts in each field, and by being a project manager, I can learn from everyone around me in different projects. Knowing that I’m constantly learning and that these experts will help make projects successful is one of the things that gets me out of bed each morning.

One piece of advice you’d offer to a woman looking to break into the sports/entertainment world.

Find a job that sounds interesting to you and reach out to someone with that job! This tactic is a bit different than regular networking and meeting people… by having a 1:1 with someone who does what you’d like to do, you really get a better understanding of that part of the industry and can make a personal connection. Most people really enjoy talking about their experiences and helping others learn about new things, so the best thing you can do is pick their brain about what interests you both!