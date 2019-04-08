Dwyane Wade's Bamboozle Club
The Numbers Behind One Of The Game's Best Pumpfakes
Jonathan Daniel
Once you’re in the air, there’s nothing you can do.
Dwyane Wade has such a particular rhythm. He’s so often able to disguise his true intentions, whether he has the ball in his hands or he’s standing seemingly innocently in the corner, by alternating quick accelerations with a foot riding the brake pedal. Yet you can still almost see it coming. He’ll casually crossover a couple of times, sizing up the defense, and you know the pumpfake is on the menu. You’ve seen it hundreds of times on tape. Don’t jump. Just don’t jump.
Then there you are, floating in the air as the record scratches and the frame freezes. The rest of the world readies the obligatory, ‘Yep, that’s me. I bet you’re wondering how I ended up in this situation’.
Like so many others before, you’ve been bamboozled.
“[He] was so explosive that you had to honor everything about his game,” Shane Battier said. “It has so much to do with the pace at which you play. [He] plays with such a mix of explosiveness and steadiness that as a defender, you’re jumpy. That’s the best way I can put it. You’re just jumpy. You tend to react to any little movement.”
Over the years it’s become accepted as fact that Wade had one of the most lethal pumpfakes this side of the 1976 NBA-ABA Merger. No advanced analytics, no amount of fancy camera tracking was necessary. It was on every scouting report. No arguments.
But with Wade playing his last regular-season home game at the AmericanAirlines Arena Tuesday night, about to start the countdown on his Hall of Fame eligibility, we figured it was about time to put a number to the fakes, if only to offer one more bullet point on a resumé that hardly needs another.
That number, with a handful of games left in his career, is 580. That’s how many times Wade has pumpfaked a defender into a shooting foul, playoffs included. When you said to yourself at one point that ‘It seems like Wade gets someone with that every game’, you weren’t that far off. It was about once every two games.
Around 1,350 players, give or take, have played at least a single minute against the Miami HEAT since Wade was drafted in 2003. And he got 339 of them to jump.
Which means Wade got 25% of all the players he ever played against to bite.
The one who bit on the fake the most? That would be John Salmons, who did it nine times.
Within that 339, there’s a special group – those special 10 who bit on the fake twice in the same game. Shane Battier, the vaunted defender, is one of those 10.
You may think that the day Wade invited Battier into such a prestigious club, November 23 of 2007, would have been memorable, to say the least. But for Battier, it was Friday.
“Yeah. Ok,” Battier says, laughing, when reminded of the occasion. He doesn’t dispute that it happened – there is video evidence after all – but he has no recollection. “I’ve played a lot of games.”
He does, however, remember the scouting reports, and how they couldn’t prepare you for the real thing.
“I think there are two players that are kind of susceptible to a super unique move like [his] pumpfake,” Battier said. “One, the guys who don’t see him very often. It’s a little different if you’re seeing him four times a year and you’re really locking in on his tendencies. As much as you can key in on a guy if you see the pumpfake on a scouting report, if you don’t see him you’re more susceptible to it.
“And also rookies. Rookies are jumpy to begin with, and when you’re playing a legend like [Wade] you’re just reacting to anything.
“I probably fell into the former [group]. That’s my excuse.”
One of Battier’s fouls involved questionable contact, to be sure. You can hear him disagree with the official almost before he hits the ground. The other was textbook. Dribble up. Jump stop. Fake. There he goes. After that one, the camera shows Battier’s face, one with the look of acceptance.
“I just look at is as, it’s not an embarrassing thing,” Battier said. “He gets everybody. It’s an All-Time pumpfake, so it’s a badge of honor that I jumped into it.”
Wade wasn’t the first to use it, nor will he be the last. A variety of foul-drawing measures have been legislated out by the league over the years, but it’s tough to touch the pumpfake. It’s a fundamental taught at all levels. If you manage to outwit your defender by getting them to leave their feet, the call is yours. Wade earned 1,116 free-throws, or almost 13% of his career total, doing just that.
Is he the best to ever do it? We’ll probably never be sure. Battier makes sure to mention the fake of Paul Pierce, but says the best he ever saw was that of Sam Young, who played four seasons but mastered the move in such a way that his name will long be associated with the move. Michael Jordan fooled people, too, and Kevin McHale always warrants mention in such a discussion. It’s possible there were, or will be, others to do it better.
But 580 times? There may never be someone so prolific at it.
That’s the sort of player the league is losing. Not just a dunker. A driver. A passer. The league is losing a true craftsman. Wade is and always will be unique, and there will never again be a player who did it quite the way he did it. The pumpfake may only be a footnote in the career retrospectives, a little line mixed in for flavor, but it was part of the formula for greatness. It mattered.
So when you think of Wade this week, or any other time, take a moment to remember those who jumped. All 339 of them.
|The Guys Who Jumped
|John Salmons
|9
|Aaron Afflalo
|7
|Josh Howard
|6
|Kirk Hinrich
|5
|Thabo Sefolosha
|5
|JR Smith
|5
|Courtney Lee
|5
|Nic Batum
|5
|Mickael Pietrus
|5
|Landry Fields
|5
|Lance Stephenson
|5
|Joe Johnson
|4
|Quinton Ross
|4
|Delonte West
|4
|Chris Duhon
|4
|DeShawn Stevenson
|4
|Willie Green
|4
|Keith Bogans
|4
|Kendrick Perkins
|4
|Taj Gibson
|4
|Tony Allen
|4
|Derrick Rose
|4
|DeMar DeRozan
|4
|Jrue Holiday
|4
|Paul George
|4
|Shaun Livingston
|4
|Nikola Vucevic
|4
|Bismack Biyombo
|4
|Enes Kanter
|4
|Tim Hardaway Jr
|4
|Larry Hughes
|3
|Marquis Daniels
|3
|Mike Miller
|3
|Andres Nocioni
|3
|Emeka Okafor
|3
|Eric Snow
|3
|Rashard Lewis
|3
|Vince Carter
|3
|Drew Gooden
|3
|Michael Dunleavy
|3
|Maurice Evans
|3
|Andre Kirilenko
|3
|Nick Collison
|3
|Dahntay Jones
|3
|Ben Gordon
|3
|Corey Brewer
|3
|Raymond Felton
|3
|Brandon Rush
|3
|Ray Allen
|3
|Lou Amundson
|3
|Andray Blatche
|3
|Avery Bradley
|3
|Klay Thompson
|3
|Gerald Green
|3
|Danny Green
|3
|James Johnson
|3
|Ian Mahinmi
|3
|Devin Booker
|3
|Cory Joseph
|3
|Wes Iwundu
|3
|Andrew Wiggins
|3
|Gary Payton
|2
|Zaza Pachulia
|2
|Gordon Giricek
|2
|Tracy McGrady
|2
|Ben Wallace
|2
|Jermaine O'Neal
|2
|Ron Artest
|2
|Kenyon Martin
|2
|Al Jefferson
|2
|Lorenzen Wright
|2
|Cuttino Mobley
|2
|Mo Peterson
|2
|Michael Ruffin
|2
|Channing Frye
|2
|Dwight Howard
|2
|Jacque Vaughn
|2
|Chris Kaman
|2
|Luke Walton
|2
|Jared Jeffries
|2
|Andre Miller
|2
|Tim Duncan
|2
|Charlie Bell
|2
|Devin Harris
|2
|Richard Jefferson
|2
|Jarrett Jack
|2
|Kobe Bryant
|2
|Mickael Gelabale
|2
|Alan Henderson
|2
|Grant Hill
|2
|Boobie Gibson
|2
|Michael Redd
|2
|LeBron James
|2
|Deron Williams
|2
|Shane Battier
|2
|Dominic McGuire
|2
|Jason Kidd
|2
|Jeff Foster
|2
|Eric Gordon
|2
|Damien Wilkins
|2
|Matt Barnes
|2
|Gerald Henderson
|2
|DeMarcus Cousins
|2
|Tyson Chandler
|2
|Jared Dudley
|2
|Jose Calderon
|2
|Gordon Hayward
|2
|John Wall
|2
|James Harden
|2
|Kevin Durant
|2
|Tobias Harris
|2
|Marco Belinelli
|2
|Al Horford
|2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|2
|Hollis Thompson
|2
|Iman Shumpert
|2
|Cody Zeller
|2
|Khris Middleton
|2
|Paul Millsap
|2
|Tony Snell
|2
|Alec Burks
|2
|Carl Landry
|2
|Richaun Holmes
|2
|Patrick Patterson
|2
|Marc Gasol
|2
|DeMarre Carroll
|2
|Kawhi Leonard
|2
|Jeremy Lin
|2
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|2
|Marcus Smart
|2
|Kevin Huerter
|2
|OG Anunoby
|2
|Player
|1
|Darius Miles
|1
|Linton Johnson
|1
|Travis Hansen
|1
|Ricky Davis
|1
|Rodney Rogers
|1
|Keith Van Horn
|1
|Kedrick Brown
|1
|Stacey Augmon
|1
|Darrell Armstrong
|1
|PJ Brown
|1
|Chris Webber
|1
|Tayshaun Prince
|1
|Richard Hamilton
|1
|Jamaal Magloire
|1
|Yao Ming
|1
|David Harrison
|1
|Michael Sweetney
|1
|Othella Harrington
|1
|Moochie Norris
|1
|David Wesley
|1
|Jonathan Bender
|1
|Christie/Evans?
|1
|Brendan Haywood
|1
|Darko Milicic
|1
|Jake Voskuhl
|1
|Orien Greene
|1
|Ryan Gomes
|1
|Antawn Jamison
|1
|Raef LaFrentz
|1
|Luther Head
|1
|Raja Bell
|1
|Milt Palacio
|1
|Vlad Radmanovic
|1
|Flip Murray
|1
|Lamar Odom
|1
|Reece Gaines
|1
|Marcus Camby
|1
|Marc Jackson
|1
|Damon Stoudamire
|1
|Dirk Nowitzki
|1
|Adrian Griffin
|1
|Chauncey Billups
|1
|Nenad Krstic
|1
|Lamond Murray
|1
|Jeff McInnis
|1
|Brian Scalabrine
|1
|Ruben Patterson
|1
|Adam Morrison
|1
|Eduardo Najera
|1
|Antoine Wright
|1
|Sasha Vujacic
|1
|Anthony Carter
|1
|Samuel Dalembert
|1
|Lou Williams
|1
|Danny Granger
|1
|Bruce Bowen
|1
|Rudy Gay
|1
|Larry Huges
|1
|Devin Brown
|1
|Kareem Rush
|1
|Ronnie Brewer
|1
|Paul Pierce
|1
|Hilton Armstrong
|1
|Rodney Stuckey
|1
|Antonio McDyess
|1
|Rasheed Wallace
|1
|Baron Davis
|1
|Randy Foye
|1
|Trenton Hassell
|1
|Tyrus Thomas
|1
|DeMarcus Nelson
|1
|Jarvis Hayes
|1
|Luc Mbah-a-Moute
|1
|Corey Maggette
|1
|Quentin Richardson
|1
|Danilo Gallinari
|1
|JJ Redick
|1
|Rasual Butler
|1
|Carlos Delfino
|1
|Sonny Weems
|1
|Jawad Williams
|1
|Stephen Jackson
|1
|Jason Richardson
|1
|Carmelo Anthony
|1
|Nick Young
|1
|Jamario Moon
|1
|Nene
|1
|Bradon Rush
|1
|Al Harrington
|1
|Travis Outlaw
|1
|Chase Budinger
|1
|Gerald Wallace
|1
|Jason Collins
|1
|Chris Douglas Roberts
|1
|Wilson Chandler
|1
|Trevor Ariza
|1
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Ronnie Price
|1
|Spencer Hawes
|1
|Andre Iguodala
|1
|Jason Terry
|1
|Shawn Marion
|1
|Joakim Noah
|1
|Brandon Bass
|1
|Amar'e Stoudemire
|1
|Daequan Cook
|1
|Lance Thomas
|1
|Kyle Korver
|1
|Earl Clark
|1
|Austin Daye
|1
|Amir Johnson
|1
|Darius Morris
|1
|Festus Ezeli
|1
|Marcus Thornton
|1
|PJ Tucker
|1
|JaVale McGee
|1
|Tiago Splitter
|1
|Tyler Hansbrough
|1
|Thaddeus Young
|1
|Mike Scott
|1
|Kris Humphries
|1
|Jordan Hamilton
|1
|Monta Ellis
|1
|Pablo Prigioni
|1
|Marreese Speights
|1
|Anthony Bennett
|1
|Kyrie Irving
|1
|Jeff Taylor
|1
|Alan Anderson
|1
|Brook Lopez
|1
|Jimmy Butler
|1
|Kevin Garnett
|1
|Gary Neal
|1
|CJ Miles
|1
|Andre Drummod
|1
|Jordan Clarkson
|1
|Robert Covington
|1
|Wesley Matthews
|1
|Victor Oladipo
|1
|Rodney Hood
|1
|Marcus Morris
|1
|Eric Bledsoe
|1
|OJ Mayo
|1
|Larry Sanders
|1
|Solomon Hill
|1
|Joey Dorsey
|1
|KJ McDaniels
|1
|Marcin Gortat
|1
|Reggie Bullock
|1
|Miles Plumlee
|1
|Terrence Jones
|1
|Draymond Green
|1
|TJ Warren
|1
|Lavoy Allen
|1
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|1
|Andre Roberson
|1
|Caris LeVert
|1
|Jeremy Lamb
|1
|Dion Waiters
|1
|Kent Bazemore
|1
|Garrett Temple
|1
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|1
|E'Twaun Moore
|1
|Kevin Seraphin
|1
|Mirza Teletovic
|1
|Dewayne Dedmon
|1
|David Lee
|1
|Meyers Leonard
|1
|Brandon Ingram
|1
|Nik Stauskas
|1
|Tomas Satoransky
|1
|Tyler Zeller
|1
|Bobby Portis
|1
|Stanley Johnson
|1
|Ivica Zubac
|1
|Ben Simmons
|1
|Dario Saric
|1
|Jakob Poeltl
|1
|Wayne Ellington
|1
|Luke Kennard
|1
|Ed Davis
|1
|Donovan Mitchell
|1
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|1
|David West
|1
|Kyle Kuzma
|1
|Josh Hart
|1
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|1
|JaKarr Sampson
|1
|Jarell Martin
|1
|Wesley Johnson
|1
|Ryan Anderson
|1
|Ante Zizic
|1
|Wayne Selden Jr
|1
|John Collins
|1
|Daniel Hamilton
|1
|Alex Len
|1
|Kawhi Leonard
|2
|Allen Crabbe
|1
|Blake Griffin
|1
|Malik Monk
|1
|Nemanja Bjelica
|1
|Ish Smith
|1
|Langston Galloway
|1
|Jeff Green
|1
|Kadeem Allen
|1
|Luke Kornet
|1
|Brad Wanamaker
|1
